Matchmaker: David Muir & Kaitlan Collins Are A Perfect Pairing (Despite Their Age Gap)

CNN's Kaitlan Collins is known for her hard-hitting political reporting and getting under President Donald Trump's skin, but not necessarily an exciting love life. The news anchor has kept her private life very private, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about whether or not Kaitlan Collins is single after it seemed like her romance with Will Douglas was over. Given her demanding career, it must be hard to fit in a romantic relationship, but matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti reckons there's one man in particular who could be Collins' perfect match. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that ABC News' most eligible anchor, David Muir, liked Collins' 4th of July Instagram post, and the move set tongues wagging that the anchor might have his eye on her.

"There is nothing there but speculation on what that actually means. If he really intended something romantic, even as a subtle move, he would have slid into her DMs," Trombetti exclusively told The List. However, she did acknowledge that the two could make a good match, despite their 19-year age gap, given that they're both journalists and TV anchors, with similarly busy lifestyles. "[They both have] an understanding of the work demands, and the commonality of knowing the same people," Trombetti pointed out. Collins and Muir notably brushed shoulders at the 2025 "Most Influential in News Media" Mediaite event. Both were invited and among the top-tier journalists in attendance.

It's not clear whether they hit it off, but as far as anyone knows, Muir is very much single, though there's been speculation that Collins is dating photographer Emilio Madrid. The two were spotted at the 2026 pre-Grammys gala. And yet, a CNN rep told the Daily Beast that the two "are just friends."