Matchmaker: David Muir & Kaitlan Collins Are A Perfect Pairing (Despite Their Age Gap)
CNN's Kaitlan Collins is known for her hard-hitting political reporting and getting under President Donald Trump's skin, but not necessarily an exciting love life. The news anchor has kept her private life very private, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about whether or not Kaitlan Collins is single after it seemed like her romance with Will Douglas was over. Given her demanding career, it must be hard to fit in a romantic relationship, but matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti reckons there's one man in particular who could be Collins' perfect match. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that ABC News' most eligible anchor, David Muir, liked Collins' 4th of July Instagram post, and the move set tongues wagging that the anchor might have his eye on her.
"There is nothing there but speculation on what that actually means. If he really intended something romantic, even as a subtle move, he would have slid into her DMs," Trombetti exclusively told The List. However, she did acknowledge that the two could make a good match, despite their 19-year age gap, given that they're both journalists and TV anchors, with similarly busy lifestyles. "[They both have] an understanding of the work demands, and the commonality of knowing the same people," Trombetti pointed out. Collins and Muir notably brushed shoulders at the 2025 "Most Influential in News Media" Mediaite event. Both were invited and among the top-tier journalists in attendance.
It's not clear whether they hit it off, but as far as anyone knows, Muir is very much single, though there's been speculation that Collins is dating photographer Emilio Madrid. The two were spotted at the 2026 pre-Grammys gala. And yet, a CNN rep told the Daily Beast that the two "are just friends."
Muir might be exactly what Collins is reportedly looking for in a partner
Given Kaitlan Collins' successful journalism career (and the fact that the news cycle never sleeps, and apparently neither does the president), it stands to reason that the CNN anchor doesn't have a lot of free time to find love. Kaitlan Collins has undergone a glamorous transformation over the years, but her love life seems pretty much nonexistent. Sources dished to Radar Online in 2024 that Collins was ready to play the field, but she has high standards. "Kaitlan's not just looking for love. She's also looking for someone who can keep up with her career and help her navigate the social and political circles she thrives in," an insider clarified. Another source added, "She wants someone who understands her world and can be a real partner — in every sense of the word." This pretty much lines up with what matchmaker Susan Trombetti detailed to The List.
"Things that are more important in an adult relationship rather than being close in age are lifestyle compatibility, communication, attraction, and values. They all need to line up," the matchmaker said. Muir will not only have a good understanding of Collins' career and the resulting time constraints, but he also runs in the same circles as her. But Trombetti was quick to note that they'd also need to share the same personal values and, of course, be able to make time for each other outside of their busy schedules. Collins reportedly has a profile on the celebrity dating app Raya, and in her bio, she penned, "Nick Saban was taken," per the Daily Mail. Given that the sportscaster is in his 70s, Collins' self-professed crush on him might hint that a 19-year age gap with Muir wouldn't even be a factor.