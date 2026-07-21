Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki Broke Up In Real Life Mere Weeks Before Their TBBT Characters Did

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Some of the greatest Hollywood love stories started on set, but usually off camera. But, fans of "The Big Bang Theory" can actually see the moment Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki first fell for one another. Jessica Radloff interviewed the pair for her book, "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series." Cuoco and Galecki discussed their relationship and how filming a dream sequence in the Season 1 episode "The Nerdvana Annihilation" kicked things off. In the scene, Leonard (Galecki) imagines him and Penny (Cuoco) kissing in an elevator shaft, and, according to Cuoco (via Vanity Fair), "I think we fell a little in love in that elevator shaft." Galecki backed her up, "I think that was a massive turning point [in our relationship]." The couple started dating in real life, and their characters soon followed suit. Sadly, Cuoco and Galecki didn't last, and less than two months after they broke up, the show's writers decided to have their characters call it quits as well.

Cuoco and Galecki secretly dated for two years, with Cuoco revealing it to CBS Watch Magazine (via HuffPost), saying, "It was a wonderful relationship but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together." Galecki elaborated in Radloff's book, "It was a lot of fun to teach one another different things, but then when I came to wanting different things, that made things more complicated."

The two chose to keep their breakup a secret from their coworkers, which led to an awkward moment on set. Talking about filming the breakup on "The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast," director Anthony Rich explained that as they filmed a scene together, Cuoco "let her guard down. And I think, at that particular moment, she started sobbing."