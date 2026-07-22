Jason Kelce Partied Hard At Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
Travis Kelce has never needed much of an excuse to enjoy himself, and his little brother's wedding wasn't going to be an exception to that rule. When Travis Kelce wed Taylor Swift on July 3, 2026, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center apparently read his Best Man assignment as a mandate to celebrate in style. At least that's according to what he recently said when greeting fans at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.
Asked if he had really put away 15 beers at the reception, the man didn't even flinch. Laughing, he copped to a figure that landed "way over" that mark. If that doesn't quietly crown him the wedding's designated life of the party, nothing will. It actually reminds us of this Swift anecdote on the New Heights podcast about her first impression of Jason. "One of the first things I saw was like, you say to Kylie, 'I was just shotgunning beers with the Bills Mafia, and I really want to go through the fire tables,'" she recounted. "And then, I swear to God, Jason, you flew through the window at light speed."
Jason jumped out of the box, bare-chested and beer in hand, during the Kansas City Chiefs game. It was the first time Swift met her future brother-in-law, mind you. "Surprisingly, he gets more athletic the more drunk he is," Travis added. If that's what he got up to in a Chiefs' game, you can imagine how he celebrated his little brother's big day.
The Kelce household's close relationship with Swift and how they got in on the big day
The newlyweds have gone quiet since since exchanging vows. The guests described that part of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding as "deeply loving," though besides that, there aren't many other firsthand accounts. Jason Kelce referred to it as a "good time" — and with what he was up to during the reception, we have no doubt. Then there's the fact that Swift and Kelce decided to forego bridesmaids and groomsmen, which allowed for the entire Kelce household to have a part in the ceremony. Kylie Kelce's four daughters — Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley — scattered flower petals down the aisle as Swift walked toward the altar.
The couple didn't simply book Madison Square Garden so much as gut and rebuild it for a night, reimagining the arena into a lush space. Hundreds of guests moved through the transformed room — a list that included names like Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Cooper Kupp, Cara Delevingne, among many other celebrities. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Swift footed a permit bill topping $160,000 to stage the event and cover the city's response to it.
It's not every day you get to go to an alleged $20 million wedding — the kind of once-in-a-lifetime blowout that explains why the older brother saw no reason to pace himself. Jason met the occasion beer for beer, and left with only a cheerful "good time" to show for it.