Jason Kelce Partied Hard At Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding

Travis Kelce has never needed much of an excuse to enjoy himself, and his little brother's wedding wasn't going to be an exception to that rule. When Travis Kelce wed Taylor Swift on July 3, 2026, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center apparently read his Best Man assignment as a mandate to celebrate in style. At least that's according to what he recently said when greeting fans at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Asked if he had really put away 15 beers at the reception, the man didn't even flinch. Laughing, he copped to a figure that landed "way over" that mark. If that doesn't quietly crown him the wedding's designated life of the party, nothing will. It actually reminds us of this Swift anecdote on the New Heights podcast about her first impression of Jason. "One of the first things I saw was like, you say to Kylie, 'I was just shotgunning beers with the Bills Mafia, and I really want to go through the fire tables,'" she recounted. "And then, I swear to God, Jason, you flew through the window at light speed."

Jason jumped out of the box, bare-chested and beer in hand, during the Kansas City Chiefs game. It was the first time Swift met her future brother-in-law, mind you. "Surprisingly, he gets more athletic the more drunk he is," Travis added. If that's what he got up to in a Chiefs' game, you can imagine how he celebrated his little brother's big day.