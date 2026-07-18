How Warren Christie Handled The Pressure Of Mr. Edwards' Most Powerful Little House Quote
Netflix's reboot of "Little House on the Prairie" brings the beloved TV classic into the modern age, so to speak. The show still takes place during the later days of the American frontier era, of course, though it features an all-new cast meant to introduce the characters to a new generation of viewers. The new cast even got the "stamp of approval" from OG "Little House" star Melissa Gilbert. Caroline "Ma" Ingalls, for instance, is now portrayed by "Palm Royale" actor Crosby Fitzgerald, who's absolutely gorgeous in real life. Hallmark hunk Warren Christie also stars, playing the reboot's Mr. Edwards, and the actor was more than happy to discuss how he went about tackling what's arguably his character's most powerful line in the entire show thus far.
In Season 1 of Netflix's "Little House," Mr. Edwards gives Laura Ingalls some much-needed reassurance about her relationship with her father, Charles "Pa" Ingalls. "I know you think your pa would love a boy more than you, but he won't. I wouldn't have traded my girls for anything in the world," Mr. Edwards tells Laura. But during an interview with Steve Varley, Christie explained that his secret to handling big, important moments of dialogue is to not overthink them too much.
"The biggest mistake is to go in with any preconceived idea," he said, adding that trying to plan out every little detail ahead of time often prevents him from doing what really matters: being present in the moment with his acting partner and working with what they're giving him. To that end, Christie had nothing but praise for his co-star Alice Halsey's own performance as a young Laura.
Warren Christie's take on joining the Little House lineage
Warren Christie is hardly the first actor to bring Mr. Edwards to life in the "Little House on the Prairie" franchise. Based on a character from Laura Ingalls Wilder's original book series, Mr. Edwards was adapted for the NBC version of "Little House," in which he was given the first name Isaiah. Late actor Victor French played the character, starting off as a semi-recurring player and behind-the-scenes presence for most of its run before officially being promoted to the main cast in its final season. "True Blood" actor Gregory Sporleder later played Mr. Edwards in ABC's 2005 miniseries revival of "Little House."
Christie's version of the character, named John Edwards, marks the latest addition to that lineage. And the "Batwoman" alum was all too aware of the legacy he was inheriting when he accepted the role. "I know well of Victor French, who was so charming. I've been fortunate enough to hear some stories about the man himself ... and he sound like he was just absolutely lovely and wonderful, and he brought such an interesting energy to the role," Christie said on the "Kingdom Builder Podcast" in July 2026, also noting that his two older sisters were massive fans of the original series.
"You know, myself, to get an opportunity to step into these boots is really special. And it was never lost on me ... how special it was to be a part of this world," Christie added. He went on to explain that the reboot's goal was to bring something new to the table, while continuing to honor the legacy of what came before. "Those underlying themes, I'd like to think, never wavered," the actor noted.