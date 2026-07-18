How Warren Christie Handled The Pressure Of Mr. Edwards' Most Powerful Little House Quote

Netflix's reboot of "Little House on the Prairie" brings the beloved TV classic into the modern age, so to speak. The show still takes place during the later days of the American frontier era, of course, though it features an all-new cast meant to introduce the characters to a new generation of viewers. The new cast even got the "stamp of approval" from OG "Little House" star Melissa Gilbert. Caroline "Ma" Ingalls, for instance, is now portrayed by "Palm Royale" actor Crosby Fitzgerald, who's absolutely gorgeous in real life. Hallmark hunk Warren Christie also stars, playing the reboot's Mr. Edwards, and the actor was more than happy to discuss how he went about tackling what's arguably his character's most powerful line in the entire show thus far.

In Season 1 of Netflix's "Little House," Mr. Edwards gives Laura Ingalls some much-needed reassurance about her relationship with her father, Charles "Pa" Ingalls. "I know you think your pa would love a boy more than you, but he won't. I wouldn't have traded my girls for anything in the world," Mr. Edwards tells Laura. But during an interview with Steve Varley, Christie explained that his secret to handling big, important moments of dialogue is to not overthink them too much.

"The biggest mistake is to go in with any preconceived idea," he said, adding that trying to plan out every little detail ahead of time often prevents him from doing what really matters: being present in the moment with his acting partner and working with what they're giving him. To that end, Christie had nothing but praise for his co-star Alice Halsey's own performance as a young Laura.