What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark Hunk Warren Christie

Warren Christie made the decision to pursue acting after graduating from the University of Windsor, where he played college football. "It was when I actually went to University that I started to become interested in the process of acting," he told BuddyTV. "So, I finished up my degree and packed up and headed to the west coast to kind of get started in something that I literally knew nothing about."

Christie landed his earliest acting role in 2001, playing a security guard on one episode of the short-lived series "Pasadena." From there, he went on to make small appearances in popular shows like "The Twilight Zone," "The L Word," and "Supernatural" while also working on a handful of made-for-TV movies. The "Holiday Road" star's big break came in 2007 when he was cast as Ray "Big Cat" Cataldo in the ABC series "October Road." The series, which ran for two seasons, also starred Bryan Greenberg and Laura Prepon.

Back in 2007, Christie opened up about how he found his way onto the show. "I was actually down in LA, I was working on a film, and I came back to Vancouver, and this pilot came across my way," he told BuddyTV. "There was something about it ... It's about people; it's just humans and characters dealing with life issues. To me, that is always a lot more fun." While "October Road" came to an end in 2008, Christie went on to appear in other noteworthy shows.

