What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark Hunk Warren Christie
Warren Christie might not be the most known star on the network, but the Canadian-raised actor has starred in a handful of Hallmark movies that are totally worth your time. He debuted on the channel in 2008, starring in a forgotten made-for-TV movie featuring "Happy Days" star Henry Winkler. Since then, he's collaborated with several fan-favorite Hallmark actors, starring in "The Color of Rain" with Lacey Chabert and "If I Only Had Christmas" with Cameron Candace Bure.
"Hallmark people are always very nice, so it's a nice set to come to," Christie told TV Goodness in 2020. "Everyone's going to work hard. It's a nice vibe. You're going in there to do something that is sweet and joyful." However, outside of his growing Hallmark career, there are many interesting details that true fans should know about the actor. While he keeps most of his personal life private, Christie has said a few things about his long-running acting career and his family life.
Warren got his big break on an ABC series
Warren Christie made the decision to pursue acting after graduating from the University of Windsor, where he played college football. "It was when I actually went to University that I started to become interested in the process of acting," he told BuddyTV. "So, I finished up my degree and packed up and headed to the west coast to kind of get started in something that I literally knew nothing about."
Christie landed his earliest acting role in 2001, playing a security guard on one episode of the short-lived series "Pasadena." From there, he went on to make small appearances in popular shows like "The Twilight Zone," "The L Word," and "Supernatural" while also working on a handful of made-for-TV movies. The "Holiday Road" star's big break came in 2007 when he was cast as Ray "Big Cat" Cataldo in the ABC series "October Road." The series, which ran for two seasons, also starred Bryan Greenberg and Laura Prepon.
Back in 2007, Christie opened up about how he found his way onto the show. "I was actually down in LA, I was working on a film, and I came back to Vancouver, and this pilot came across my way," he told BuddyTV. "There was something about it ... It's about people; it's just humans and characters dealing with life issues. To me, that is always a lot more fun." While "October Road" came to an end in 2008, Christie went on to appear in other noteworthy shows.
The Hallmark star is married to a fellow actor
While fans often wonder about the real-life families of Hallmark stars, Warren Christie has chosen to keep the inner workings of his life private. Still, the TV figure has let his followers in on a few details about his family life, including the fact that he's married to a fellow actor. Christie tied the knot with Sonya Salomaa in 2007, with whom he has a son named Cash. Salomaa has had notable roles in TV series like "The Collector," "The Guard," and "Intruders" in addition to being credited on the movies "House of the Dead" and "Watchmen."
Back in 2012, Christie opened up to SciFi Vision about his partner. "She's incredibly talented. She's the talented one in the duo," he said. "We both first started acting, not [necessarily] worked together, but we were on the same kind of cheesy movie of the week and that's, through a friend, how we originally met." Salomma has also made a few appearances on the Hallmark channel, being credited on the TV movie "Aurora Teagarden Mystery: A Bone to Pick" and on an episode of "Cedar Cove." It's not much, but maybe Salomaa and Christie will be next up on the list of Hallmark movie couples played by real-life lovers.