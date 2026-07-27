What M*A*S*H Star Alan Alda's Life Was Like Before Finding Success With The Show

Alan Alda shot to fame when he played Capt. Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce on the classic TV series "M*A*S*H." And while he wasn't the first to play the character — Donald Sutherland originated the role in the 1970 film — Alda's take on Hawkeye became iconic, earning him an astonishing 25 Emmy nominations not only for acting, but for writing and directing, as well. Before he joined "M*A*S*H," Alda was essentially unknown to the TV viewing world. The son of Broadway star Robert Alda, Alan got his start on stage when he was just a child, appearing in some of his father's sketches, but acting wasn't his true passion ,even then. Talking with The Guardian, Alan explained, with his legendary deadpan style, "I wanted to be a writer when I was eight and it was only later in life, when I was nine, that I wanted to be an actor."

He credits his mother with teaching him how to improvise when he was young — a skill he used to get his acting career going, joining the Compass Players, one of the first improv groups in America. From there, Alan continued to hone his skills at Second City. Alan made his television debut in 1958, appearing in an episode of "The Phil Rivers Show." A year later, he made his Broadway debut, and in 1961, he appeared in "Purlie Victorious" with Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee. Two years later, he would reteam with Davis and Dee for a film version of the play, marking his motion picture debut. Alan became a leading man with 1968's "Paper Lion," setting him up to be the lead for "M*A*S*H." And through it all, there was one person by his side.