What M*A*S*H Star Alan Alda's Life Was Like Before Finding Success With The Show
Alan Alda shot to fame when he played Capt. Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce on the classic TV series "M*A*S*H." And while he wasn't the first to play the character — Donald Sutherland originated the role in the 1970 film — Alda's take on Hawkeye became iconic, earning him an astonishing 25 Emmy nominations not only for acting, but for writing and directing, as well. Before he joined "M*A*S*H," Alda was essentially unknown to the TV viewing world. The son of Broadway star Robert Alda, Alan got his start on stage when he was just a child, appearing in some of his father's sketches, but acting wasn't his true passion ,even then. Talking with The Guardian, Alan explained, with his legendary deadpan style, "I wanted to be a writer when I was eight and it was only later in life, when I was nine, that I wanted to be an actor."
He credits his mother with teaching him how to improvise when he was young — a skill he used to get his acting career going, joining the Compass Players, one of the first improv groups in America. From there, Alan continued to hone his skills at Second City. Alan made his television debut in 1958, appearing in an episode of "The Phil Rivers Show." A year later, he made his Broadway debut, and in 1961, he appeared in "Purlie Victorious" with Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee. Two years later, he would reteam with Davis and Dee for a film version of the play, marking his motion picture debut. Alan became a leading man with 1968's "Paper Lion," setting him up to be the lead for "M*A*S*H." And through it all, there was one person by his side.
Alan Alda met his wife, Arlene Weiss, before he became a star
Alan Alda met his wife, Arlene Weiss, in 1956 when they both attended a dinner party and were the only two guests who were brave enough to eat a rum cake that fell on the floor. Alda fell in love with Weiss before the cake hit the ground, but what settled it for her was when he took her home. As she explained to The New York Times in 2015, "Boys from Manhattan didn't date girls from the Bronx. That was a given. It was too long of a trip. He took me home to the Bronx. Unheard of." The two married less than a year later and they've been together ever since. Weiss was there when Alda celebrated his first paying gig, with the actor recalling, "I got $10 a performance, and we were so glad, we went out to get pizza to celebrate."
The two have continued the ritual throughout Alda's career and, presumably, went out for a large pie with their three daughters when he was cast in "M*A*S*H." Weiss and the kids stayed at the family home in New Jersey while Alda, who was loved by his co-stars, filmed in California. But, wanting to be more than just the wife of a famous actor, Weiss showed off her own talents, becoming an accomplished writer and photographer. In the years since "M*A*S*H," Alda's career has continued to grow, as did their family, and Weiss has been there every step of the way. Explaining how the two made it work, Weiss proved her wit can be as sharp as her husband's, joking, "I have a short memory, and so does he. Was that always true? I don't recall."