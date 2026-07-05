What Alan Alda's M*A*S*H Co-Stars Have Really Said About Him Over The Years
From 1972 to 1983, the CBS war dramedy series "M*A*S*H" kept millions of viewers glued to their screens with its intelligent writing and compelling characters. Through heartwarming camaraderie, comedic punchlines, practical jokes, and romantic flings, this anti-conflict and anti-bureaucracy show brilliantly tackled sensitive themes like the horrors of combat, mental health, racism, and medical ethics. As such, it ran for 11 seasons and scored 14 Primetime Emmys. Today, the surviving cast members of "M*A*S*H" look very different but are still beloved. They've married, raised children, and expanded their portfolios. Some of them have even become lifelong friends. Though it was a charismatic ensemble cast, there's no denying that Alan Alda, who played surgeon Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce, was central to the story. He's one of the few actors who appeared on every single episode. Consequently, his co-stars have frequently been asked to weigh in on him over the decades.
"Hawkeye" was cherished by fans worldwide for his compassion, biting humor, and defiance of the chain of command. Alda, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the 2005 movie "The Aviator," earned several accolades for his versatile contribution to the show's success, including Primetime Emmys for Actor of the Year, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Directing. What was it like working with him on the set of "M*A*S*H?" What is he actually like in real life? Let's find out from his former castmates.
Loretta Swit considered him smart, funny, and supportive
Loretta Swit portrayed Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan on "M*A*S*H." For years, she battled tirelessly to transform her character, who was the military hospital's head nurse, beyond the sexy blond who was involved with the married Major Frank Burns. Though "Hawkeye" was often at odds with Houlihan, Alan Alda was extremely supportive of Swit and always stood by her.
When Swit died in 2025, Alda posted on X, "Loretta was a supremely talented actor ... We celebrated the day the script came out listing her character not as 'Hot Lips,' but as Margaret." For her part, Swit was extremely close to him and his wife, Arlene Weiss Alda. "He gave me the confidence I lacked in the beginning, and now it's a beautiful, solidly based friendship, and love," she once told The Toronto Star (via MeTV).
Following Alan's Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2015, Swit remained extremely supportive, describing him as a "terrific, terrific guy" in a 2022 interview with The Flagship. She was also impressed with his intellect and youthful energy. As she told From the Desk in 2018, "His humor is so young and infectious. He's super bright. I mean, his deep interest in things that are scientific ... I can't think of more fun that I could have for a day than to have it with Alan and Arlene."
Jamie Farr called Alan Alda 'the spine of the show'
"M*A*S*H" featured a quirky character who resorted to extreme measures, including faking the death of family members and cross-dressing, in hope of securing a military discharge: Corporal (later Sergeant) Maxwell Klinger. He was played by Jamie Farr, a Lebanese-American comedian, writer, and director who also appeared on "The Twilight Zone, "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "The Love Boat," and "That '70s Show." In 2024, the actor shared with We Are the Mighty that he quite enjoyed working with his "M*A*S*H" co-stars and that they stayed in touch long after that bittersweet finale.
For Farr, Alan Alda, in particular, was exceptionally talented and kind. He described him in an interview for the Television Academy Foundation as "the spine of the show," considering how he successfully juggled acting, writing, producing, and acting. "Alan was very generous and brought so much to the show: his talent, his camaraderie," he said, adding that his personality "made it so much fun to come to work."
Wayne Rogers and Alan Alda shared a strong work ethic
Wayne Rogers is among the many "M*A*S*H" stars we've lost, and he certainly made a lasting impression in the first three seasons as Captain "Trapper" John McIntyre. He, too, grew fond of Alan Alda, who would often give him a lift to work because he hated driving. Alda would also frequently recount his dreams to Rogers, who would gladly attempt to analyze their meaning.
Though their characters on the show were irreverent and collected conquests, the actors were extremely dedicated to their craft. In his 2015 interview for Pop Goes the Culture, Rogers recalled, "Alan and I would rehearse the jokes [ad nauseum] ... and I would say to him, 'If I don't make you laugh, you can't laugh, and if you don't make me laugh, I won't laugh.'" Beyond the show, Rogers would often go watch Alda's plays. Per the latter's request, though, he'd never give him a heads-up first. "He never likes to know when I'm going to be in the theater ... He's always said to me, 'Don't tell me when you come,'" he told Pop Goes the Culture. "He thinks it puts pressure on him or something," he added.
When Rogers died of pneumonia in 2015, Alda paid tribute to him on X, writing, "He was smart, funny, curious, and dedicated. We made a pact to give 'M*A*S*H*' all we had, and it bonded us. I loved Wayne. I'll miss him very much."
Larry Linville considered Alan Alda a 'terrific' performer
In the first five seasons of "M*A*S*H," Larry Linville, a prolific screen and stage actor, played the role of Major Frank Burns. His character was obsessed with Major Margaret Houlihan and frequently antagonized both "Hawkeye" and "Trapper." Behind the scenes, Linville appreciated Alan Alda's professionalism. As he told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 1986 (via MeTV), "He was pretty much what you see on the screen — terrific. That's the most I can say without writing a book." There's even a story circulating online that before Linville died of cancer in 2000, he reportedly asked Alda to deliver his eulogy and include this famous quote from the show: "Frank Burns eats worms."
While the show's stars certainly seemed to get along swimmingly, working on the hit show wasn't always a total breeze. As Linville shared with The Morning Call in 1986, the time they all spent on set could be challenging. "The days were often 12-15 hours long and the pressure was very intense," he recalled. "But the show was such a success because the cast wasn't held together by teamwork. They were held together by 'human chemistry.'"
William Christopher liked his humor and 'exceptional' talent
The late William "Bill" Christopher was mostly famous for his roles in "The Fortune Cookie," "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," and "M*A*S*H." In the latter, he portrayed Father Francis Mulcahy, a gentle and easygoing Roman Catholic chaplain who provided the hospital staff and their patients with much-needed moral support and spiritual guidance.
The actor got along swimmingly with his co-stars, including Alan Alda. As Christopher once told the Detroit Free Press (via MeTV), "[Alda is] the most generous star." He then added that Alda had received "a lot of clout on the show because he's recognized as being exceptional, brilliant, and gifted as an actor, writer, and director." In short, he described his fellow cast member as a "funny guy" who was "secure in his stardom." Following Christopher's passing from non-small-cell lung cancer in 2017, Alda returned his affection and admiration by tweeting, "His pals from #MASH miss Bill powerfully. His kind strength, his grace, and gentle humor weren't acted. They were Bill."
Mike Farrell still thinks of Alan Alda as a 'dear friend'
"M*A*S*H" left fans reeling from one of the saddest TV show endings of all time. Behind the scenes, though, close friendships were forged, including the enduring bond between Alan Alda and Mike Farrell. The latter, who also appeared on "Desperate Housewives" and voiced Jonathan Kent in several "Superman" animations, played Captain B.J. Hunnicutt on the war series. "I dearly loved the people who are gone and loved the people who are still with us," Farrell shared on the "Still Here Hollywood" podcast in April 2026. "Alan and I are very close, remaining so after many years." He also credited Alda's openness for their on-screen chemistry, adding, "Alan is probably the most intelligent person I've ever met, and he's always interested and interesting."
On his Instagram page, Farrell has honored both "Hawkeye" and the actor with several posts. For instance, in 2024, he posted a behind-the-scenes shot of the pair on Instagram with the caption, "Sharing laughs and unforgettable moments on the 'MASH 4077th' set with my dear friend Alan. The good vibes and camaraderie made every day a joy." Farrell also celebrated Alda's 90th birthday with a photo of the pair enjoying wine at the show's 50th anniversary gathering. "Happy birthday, MY DEAR FRIEND," he wrote in the Instagram post caption.
Alan Alda helped Kellye Nakahara's character grow
Kellye Nakahara-Wallett was a beloved actor and fine artist who will always be remembered as the compassionate and diligent Lieutenant Nurse Kellye Yamato on "M*A*S*H." She particularly stood out in the 1982 episode "Hey, Look Me Over." In this memorable Season 11 premiere, her character, who had developed a crush on Alan Alda's "Hawkeye," scolded the latter for failing to value her as a person in general and a woman in particular.
Nakahara-Wallett lauded Alda's patience as a director and was grateful he helped her tap into her emotions to make Nurse Kellye shine. As she once told the Hickory Daily Record (per MeTV), "Alan was a director that just helped and guided you [and] waited for you — let you get into the right frame, and then he would break you down ... Then what came was from deep within ... He kept at me and kept at me." Following her death in 2020, Alda tweeted, "Kelley Nakahara was a beautiful person and natural actor. She began in the background and eventually played the lead in an episode I wrote for her. She was adorable. Funnier and warmer and kinder than most of the rest of us are. Kelley was a treasure."
Harry Morgan was 'fond of' all his co-stars
Beloved "M*A*S*H" actor McLean Stevenson, who played Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake, exited the show at the end of Season 3. He ultimately left the gig because he wanted solo stardom on his own series, though that didn't totally pan out.
Stevenson's character's replacement was the wise Colonel Sherman T. Potter, who was played by Harry Morgan. Funny enough, Morgan had previously played a different character on the series — Major General Bartford Hamilton Steele — in one episode of Season 3. Morgan, who passed away in 2011, was also known for playing Sam Fuller in the Western classic "High Noon" and Leonard Blacke in the crime drama series "Blacke's Magic."
Morgan generally got along well with all his "M*A*S*H" teammates. "Everybody really was fond of everybody else, and I think that was communicated," he recalled in a 2004 interview for the Television Academy Foundation, adding that he especially found Alda and Mike Farrell "funny." In 2000, Alda, too, had a sit-down with the Television Academy Foundation. He described Morgan as one of the funniest and "most enjoyable people" he'd ever worked with, proving, once again, that their admiration was mutual.