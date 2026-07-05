What Alan Alda's M*A*S*H Co-Stars Have Really Said About Him Over The Years

From 1972 to 1983, the CBS war dramedy series "M*A*S*H" kept millions of viewers glued to their screens with its intelligent writing and compelling characters. Through heartwarming camaraderie, comedic punchlines, practical jokes, and romantic flings, this anti-conflict and anti-bureaucracy show brilliantly tackled sensitive themes like the horrors of combat, mental health, racism, and medical ethics. As such, it ran for 11 seasons and scored 14 Primetime Emmys. Today, the surviving cast members of "M*A*S*H" look very different but are still beloved. They've married, raised children, and expanded their portfolios. Some of them have even become lifelong friends. Though it was a charismatic ensemble cast, there's no denying that Alan Alda, who played surgeon Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce, was central to the story. He's one of the few actors who appeared on every single episode. Consequently, his co-stars have frequently been asked to weigh in on him over the decades.

"Hawkeye" was cherished by fans worldwide for his compassion, biting humor, and defiance of the chain of command. Alda, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the 2005 movie "The Aviator," earned several accolades for his versatile contribution to the show's success, including Primetime Emmys for Actor of the Year, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Directing. What was it like working with him on the set of "M*A*S*H?" What is he actually like in real life? Let's find out from his former castmates.