Nancy McKeon Said It Was An 'Absolute Privilege' To Work With Scott Bryce On Facts Of Life
When actor Scott Bryce died on July 12, 2026, he left behind an impressive legacy of TV appearances. In 1982, Bryce got his start with his long-running role on "As the World Turns." Over the years, Bryce also guest-starred on iconic shows like "The Golden Girls," "Matlock," "Murphy Brown," and "The Facts of Life." Bryce's performance on "ATWT" led directly to an invitation to guest star on "The Facts of Life." The show kept evolving throughout its extraordinarily long run, and by the final season, there was a storyline that involved Nancy McKeon's character, Jo Polniaczek, finding romance. Bryce's "ATWT" character, Craig Montgomery married Betsy Stewart, who was played by Meg Ryan. Perhaps it was their iconic wedding that planted the seed that made him McKeon's first choice for her on-screen husband.
"I quickly and enthusiastically asked that they please consider Scotty," McKeon recalled in a July 2026 Instagram tribute to Bryce. "His talent won them over as well! . . . an absolute privilege and am forever grateful for such beautiful memories." In 1988, Bryce appeared in four episodes of "The Facts of Life" as Rick Bonner, including a wedding with McKeon's character and the show's final episode. McKeon's social media followers also expressed their enthusiasm for Bryce's performance on the show. "He was great at both comedy and drama," one fan remarked.
Bryce bonded with people across many projects
Nancy McKeon's instincts were spot on, as her "The Facts of Life" cast mates chimed in with praise for the late Scott Bryce, as well. "I adore him SO!" Mindy Cohn (Natalie Green) replied on McKeon's post. "What a sweet and talented man," Lisa Whelchel (Blair Warner) commented. Kim Fields (Tootie Ramsey) simply expressed stunned disbelief at Bryce's tragic death.
Bryce's ability to bond with his fellow actors also made a big impression on Lucie Arnaz. Not only did they work together, but they also both grew up with actor parents. Lucie is the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, while Bryce's dad, Ed Bryce, was a soap star on "The Guiding Light," and his mom, Dorothy Bryce, was on "The Doctors." Lucie declared on social media (via Michael Fairman), "I am going to miss his eyes, his smile, his wit, his brain, his intelligence, his talent, his bravery, his laugh and his hugs." Based on her tribute, Lucie also appears to have a tight relationship with Bryce's wife and son.
Alan Locher, who worked in public relations for "As the World Turns," also formed a strong friendship with Bryce. In July 2025, Bryce appeared on Locher's podcast, "The Locher Room," to candidly discuss his cancer diagnosis. (Bryce learned he had Stage 3 stomach and esophageal cancer in October 2024.) "Knowing he had made a difference in someone else's life meant so much to him," Locher explained in a July 2026 Facebook post. "I will remember most his kindness, honesty and grace."