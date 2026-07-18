Nancy McKeon Said It Was An 'Absolute Privilege' To Work With Scott Bryce On Facts Of Life

When actor Scott Bryce died on July 12, 2026, he left behind an impressive legacy of TV appearances. In 1982, Bryce got his start with his long-running role on "As the World Turns." Over the years, Bryce also guest-starred on iconic shows like "The Golden Girls," "Matlock," "Murphy Brown," and "The Facts of Life." Bryce's performance on "ATWT" led directly to an invitation to guest star on "The Facts of Life." The show kept evolving throughout its extraordinarily long run, and by the final season, there was a storyline that involved Nancy McKeon's character, Jo Polniaczek, finding romance. Bryce's "ATWT" character, Craig Montgomery married Betsy Stewart, who was played by Meg Ryan. Perhaps it was their iconic wedding that planted the seed that made him McKeon's first choice for her on-screen husband.

"I quickly and enthusiastically asked that they please consider Scotty," McKeon recalled in a July 2026 Instagram tribute to Bryce. "His talent won them over as well! . . . an absolute privilege and am forever grateful for such beautiful memories." In 1988, Bryce appeared in four episodes of "The Facts of Life" as Rick Bonner, including a wedding with McKeon's character and the show's final episode. McKeon's social media followers also expressed their enthusiasm for Bryce's performance on the show. "He was great at both comedy and drama," one fan remarked.