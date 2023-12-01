Whatever Happened To The Cast Of As The World Turns?

The classic soap opera "As The World Turns" first graced television screens on April 2, 1956. The show introduced audiences to the tumultuous lives of Oakdale, Illinois residents. For the next 54 years, devoted viewers tuned in daily, captivated by the romantic entanglements, family disputes, corporate power struggles, scandalous affairs, and thrilling adventures of their beloved characters. Created by the legendary Irna Phillips, the soap explored the lives of Oakdale residents through emotionally rich and character-driven narratives. Fans were heartbroken when CBS pulled the plug on the series in December 2009, and the iconic globe spun for the last time after over 13,000 episodes on September 17, 2010.

In the years since the cancelation of "As The World Turns," loyal fans have kept Oakdale alive in their hearts and on social media sites such as X and Facebook. Although the world may have stopped turning, fans remain interested in the actors and actresses who brought their favorite characters to life. Here is a look at what some of the cast members from the show's last episode have been up to since Bob Hughes bid us a final goodnight.