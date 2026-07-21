What Life Looks Like Today For These Retired '80s Actors

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The 1980s are remembered fondly by Gen-Xers and millennials and heavily romanticized by younger generations. After all, that decade, which is still nostalgically referenced in movies, TV shows, and books, gave us synth pop, glam metal, colorful makeup, arcade games, and personalized mixtapes.

It also launched many actors and musicians into stardom, such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Eddie Murphy, Molly Ringwald, and Demi Moore. Various blockbuster films and sitcoms defined that period, including the "Back to the Future" franchise, "Top Gun," "Cheers," and "Family Ties." Still, for every '80s household name who has enjoyed a long, successful career, many others have completely disappeared from the screen.

For instance, Drew Barrymore was catapulted to international fame in the massive 1982 hit "E.T.: the Extra-Terrestrial." Barrymore then became a rom-com darling in the 1990s and 2000s; she now juggles a talk show and lifestyle brands. In contrast, several performers who peaked in that beloved decade have been noticeably absent from the limelight, for one reason or another. From Phoebe Cates to Michael Schoeffling and Barbi Benton, let's find out what exactly happened to these once-popular movie and TV actors.