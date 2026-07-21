What Life Looks Like Today For These Retired '80s Actors
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The 1980s are remembered fondly by Gen-Xers and millennials and heavily romanticized by younger generations. After all, that decade, which is still nostalgically referenced in movies, TV shows, and books, gave us synth pop, glam metal, colorful makeup, arcade games, and personalized mixtapes.
It also launched many actors and musicians into stardom, such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Eddie Murphy, Molly Ringwald, and Demi Moore. Various blockbuster films and sitcoms defined that period, including the "Back to the Future" franchise, "Top Gun," "Cheers," and "Family Ties." Still, for every '80s household name who has enjoyed a long, successful career, many others have completely disappeared from the screen.
For instance, Drew Barrymore was catapulted to international fame in the massive 1982 hit "E.T.: the Extra-Terrestrial." Barrymore then became a rom-com darling in the 1990s and 2000s; she now juggles a talk show and lifestyle brands. In contrast, several performers who peaked in that beloved decade have been noticeably absent from the limelight, for one reason or another. From Phoebe Cates to Michael Schoeffling and Barbi Benton, let's find out what exactly happened to these once-popular movie and TV actors.
Phoebe Cates prioritizes her family and supports charities
Many Hollywood celebrities abandoned their fame for a normal life, including Phoebe Cates. The stunning brunette was very popular in the 1980s and early 1990s, not just for her modeling gigs, but also for her roles in "Gremlins," "Gremlins 2: The New Batch", "Drop Dead Fred," and "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." Her most iconic scene in the latter featured her emerging from a pool and provocatively removing her red bikini top to the sound of The Cars' "Moving in Stereo."
Cates' last major role was in 1994, when she played the lead in "Princess Caraboo," opposite Wendy Hughes, John Lithgow, and Kevin Kline. She's been married to the latter since 1989 and has given him two children: actor and musician Greta Kline and actor, director, and writer Owen Kline. "She's got her head on her shoulders, unlike me. I usually have my head on her shoulders, too," her husband gushed to Business Insider in 2024. "She's a great wife, a great mother, great person, and she keeps me honest."
When Cates left the industry, it was precisely to focus on her family (as well as philanthropy work). She did make an appearance in the 2001 indie film "The Anniversary Party," but only as a favor to her friend Jennifer Jason Leigh, who played Sally and was one of the directors and writers. The "Paradise" star also voiced Kate in the 2015 "Lego Dimensions" video game.
Michael Schoeffling owns a furniture business
Many rom-com stars have disappeared from Hollywood, including Michael Schoeffling, one of the most beloved "Sixteen Candles" cast members. He portrayed hunky jock Jake Ryan in this cult classic. The former model and actor also starred in "Vision Quest," "Sylvester," "Belizaire the Cajun," and "Let's Get Harry." His last appearance was in the 1991 family drama movie "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken," alongside Gabrielle Anwar and Cliff Robertson. Since then, he has completely vanished from the spotlight and doesn't even have social media accounts. As his wife, actor and former model Valerie Carpenter Bernstein (also known as Valerie Robinson), told People back in 2014, "He's a very different kind of person," describing him as "very reclusive and private."
Schoeffling has been married to Bernstein since 1987, and they share two children: Zane Schoeffling and Scarlett Schoeffling. The latter is a model and actor with a growing Instagram account, but even she rarely shares posts about her once-famous father. All we know is that he put his acting and modeling days behind him to design and craft furniture.
Carrie Henn became a teacher and still attends conventions
Carrie Henn is among the popular child stars who vanished from the silver screen. She's famous for a single major role, one that earned her a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor. In 1986, she starred as Newt in James Cameron's Oscar-winning science fiction blockbuster "Aliens," opposite Sigourney Weaver as Ripley. Henn made a lasting impression as the nine-year-old girl who survived a Xenomorph infestation and became Ripley's surrogate daughter.
The former actor is now a teacher (her true calling), per her Instagram page. When she spoke to Tulsa World in 2016 (via The Sun), she stated, "That's what a lot of people have a hard time understanding ... They don't understand that [acting] wasn't my passion. It wasn't my dream. Did I enjoy it? Yes. Was it an amazing experience? Absolutely. Would I do it again? Of course."
Henn has been married to Nathan Kutcher since 2005. She sometimes participates in conventions to meet fans and reconnect with industry professionals. "Every once in a while, a student will quietly come up to me and say, 'My dad went to school with you and was always too embarrassed to ask for your autograph. Could you sign his DVD for his birthday?'" she shared with AVP Galaxy in 2019. "But mostly, it's just a cool, hidden part of my life that my husband and kids get to experience with me at conventions."
Barret Oliver specializes in antique photography and printmaking
Released in 1984, the award-winning fantasy movie "The NeverEnding Story" was directed and co-written by Wolfgang Petersen. It starred Noah Hathaway as Atreyu, Tami Stronach as the Child Empress, and Barret Oliver as Bastian Balthazar Bux. Oliver, who also voiced Victor Frankenstein in Tim Burton's short film "Frankenweenie" that same year, was poised for enduring success in the industry. As such, he was cast as David in both "Cocoon" and "Cocoon: The Return" and as Dickon in "The Secret Garden." His last role dates back to 1989, when he appeared as Willie in the indie black comedy film "Scenes from the Class Struggle in Beverly Hills."
So, where is the former child star now? As far as his personal life is concerned, he has kept it out of the public eye. He completely left the spotlight to pursue a career that aligned with his passion for antique photography and printmaking. He has actually given various workshops on this subject. You can read all about his appreciation of 19th-century graphic processes in his 2007 book, "A History of the Woodburytype."
Cynthia Rhodes married and divorced singer Richard Marx
Cynthia Rhodes, famous for playing Penny Johnson in "Dirty Dancing," is yet another retired '80s actor. You might also remember her from "Flashdance," "Staying Alive," and "Runaway," as well as music videos for the Bee Gees, Toto, Animotion, and Richard Marx. The latter actually wrote his 1989 ballad "Right Here Waiting" specifically for her. She was an accomplished dancer and singer herself. Sadly, the versatile blonde was last cast in the 1991 adventure flick "Curse of the Crystal Eye," opposite Jameson Parker and Mike Lane. After that, she disappeared from the public eye to focus on her family. She currently doesn't seem to maintain any public social media accounts.
Rhodes and Marx were a dreamy couple who tied the knot in 1989. They welcomed three children, Brandon, Lucas, and Jesse, before going their separate ways in 2014. Following in their parents' footsteps, their boys now work in the entertainment industry. Rhodes had no regrets leaving Hollywood to dedicate her time and energy to raising them. As Marx once said of her (via Newsner), "Even if you're her biggest fan, as good as you think she was as a dancer or singer or actress, man, you should see her as a mom."
Jeff Cohen became an entertainment attorney
Many iconic films capture the vibe of the 1980s, including Richard Donner's award-winning 1985 blockbuster "The Goonies." This adventure-comedy movie was written by Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus. It starred Jeff Cohen as the chubby and clumsy Chunk, Sean Astin as Mikey, Josh Brolin as Brand, Corey Feldman as Mouth, Kerri Green as Andy, Martha Plimpton as Stef, and Ke Huy Quan as Data. This ensemble cast still attends conventions today, but while Astin, for example, has expanded his portfolio with "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The Conners," Cohen hasn't been so lucky. He last played Ward in the 1991 TV movie "Perfect Harmony."
The former actor never really wanted to retire; it just so happened that he was typecast and nobody would cast him during his growth spurt. "When I hit puberty, it was a career ender for me," he told the Daily Mail back in 2015, adding, "I was transforming from Chunk to hunk and I couldn't get roles any more." So he decided to become a production-slash-entertainment attorney instead, co-founding the Cohen Gardner firm in 2002. He also published "The Dealmaker's Ten Commandments: Ten Essential Tools for Business Forged in the Trenches of Hollywood" in 2015. Currently, he appears unmarried.
Kirsten Baker still makes appearances at conventions
Not many people remember Kirsten Baker, the gorgeous model and B-actor who was active in the late 1970s and through most of the 1980s. Her acting debut was as Christina in the TV series "James at 15," followed by an episode of "Police Woman" and the comedy film "Teen Lust." She was also cast as Sunshine in "Midnight Madness," Sue in "The Seduction of Miss Leona," and Candy in "Please Don't Eat the Babies." Her most memorable gig, though, was as Terry in the 1981 horror cult classic "Friday the 13th: Part II." She was last seen on screen as Kristen in the 1987 prison drama film "Weeds," opposite Nick Nolte.
It's unclear what Baker does for a living today. Every once in a while, she meets admirers of the "Friday the 13th" franchise at conventions like the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival, the Sinister Halloween Con, the London Film and Comic Con, and Germany's Weekend of Hell. Ironically, she's not a big fan of the horror genre.
Linda Kozlowski runs a luxury travel agency with her husband
The 1980s were a golden era for productions blending action, adventure, and comedy, such as the "Indiana Jones" franchise, "Romancing the Stone," and "Big Trouble in Little China." The "Crocodile Dundee" films were equally entertaining, especially the first two installments. They starred Paul Hogan and Gerry Skilton as Australian bushmen Mick Dundee and Nugget, respectively, opposite Linda Kozlowski as features writer Sue Charlton. This was Kozlowski's most notable role, but she also portrayed Miss Forsythe in "Death of a Salesman," Claire in "Pass the Ammo," and Jill in "Village of the Damned." Her last gig was in the 2001 film "Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles," which was nominated for a Razzie Award for Worst Sequel.
Kozlowski has long moved on from Hollywood. After marrying Hogan in 1990 and divorcing him in 2014, she wed Moroccan tour guide Moulay Hafid Baba in 2017. The couple moved to Marrakesh, where they ran an upscale travel agency called Dream My Destiny. It's unclear whether the latter is still in business, since its Instagram page doesn't show any recent activity. "My years of high-end travel in the film business have left me with a very discerning eye," the former actor told Luxe Beat Magazine back in 2015. "One thing I always hated about acting was that it got in the way of having an adventurous life," she added. "You had to stick around LA and wait for work. Now I'm rejoicing in my freedom."
Barbi Benton is still married to a real estate developer
Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy, famously dated hundreds of women, but only one of them is known as "the one who got away." Her name is Barbi Benton (born Barbara Klein), and she reportedly turned down four marriage proposals from the mogul, who was 24 years her senior. Nevertheless, the pair dated for over 10 years. Benton started modeling and acting in TV commercials in her teen years, but her talents also include singing and composing soundtracks. As for her '80s acting gigs, they include "Charlie's Angels," "Fantasy Island," "The Love Boat," and "Murder She Wrote."
Benton retired from show business to raise her kids. She's been married to real estate developer George Gradow since 1979, and they share two children: Alexander Benton Gradow and Ariana Gradow. The latter occasionally posts about her famous mother. "Growing up as her daughter gave me a front-row seat to a world that was both glamorous and surreal," she wrote on Instagram in 2015. The Gradows' fabulous, eccentric Colorado mansion, called Copper Palace, covers a whopping 24,000 square feet and has been spotlighted by various media outlets.