What Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriends Have Said About Her
She's got a long list of ex-lovers, and the songs she's written about them have made her a billionaire. So it stands to reason that some of Taylor Swift's exes have felt it's their right to speak about her publicly because they are often questioned about the songs they may have inspired across her vast discography.
Swift has not been immune to criticism over her penchant for turning heartbreak into hit tunes. In 2014, as she was preparing to release what would become her record-breaking "1989" album, she was asked about the extent to which she had drawn inspiration from her relationships, and the songstress clapped back, calling it an unfair question. "You're going to have people who are going to say, 'Oh, she just writes songs about her exes,'" Swift told Australia's 2DayFM radio station (via the BBC). "No one says that about Ed Sheeran. No one says that about Bruno Mars. They're all writing songs about their exes, their current girlfriends, their love life and no one raises a red flag there."
In a 2013 interview with InStyle, Swift said she'd be perfectly fine if her exes returned the favor and wrote songs about her, noting it's "fair game" (via CapitalFM). She said that it's not a one-way street, and that she certainly won't be the one to complain should such a song hit the airwaves. And indeed, she stayed mum when John Mayer released "Paper Doll" in 2013, which was seemingly a response to her diss track of him, which was not-so-inconspicuously titled "Dear John." Needless to say, when it comes to Swift and her exes, the tea is always piping hot, and the internet laps it up.
Joe Jonas had to defend himself against Taylor Swift's wrath
Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift had a bit of a messy breakup, and it's very well documented, in part, because Swift's "Fearless" album immortalized it in a few songs. You have to give it to Jonas, however; he handled the whole thing pretty well, especially after the songstress bluntly slammed him for breaking up with her over the phone during an interview on "The Ellen Show" in 2008. "It's all right, I'm cool, you know what? It's like, when I find that person that is right for me, and he'll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I'm not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18," Swift said.
Her statement set the internet alight. So much so that Jonas eventually took to his MySpace page (those were the days, y'all!) to clarify that the rumors about him cheating on Swift were just that (her song "Better Than Revenge" was rumored to be about Jonas cheating on her with actress Camila Belle). On the Jonas Brothers' web page, he addressed the "27-second phone call," claiming that he's not the reason it was that brief. "I called to discuss feelings with the other person," he penned (via People). "Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk."
The tea is a lot less hot these days, with Jonas praising Swift's massive star power during a 2025 interview with Esquire, where he commented on her 12th album "Life of a Showgirl," noting, "Everybody's got an opinion about it, but from what I've heard, there are some catchy melodies."
Taylor Lautner thinks the world of Taylor Swift
Remember the days when Taylor Swift and "Twilight" sweetheart Taylor Lautner were dating? The year was 2009, and everyone was shipping them. Alas, the relationship didn't last, and Swift's "Back to December" was rumored to be about their short-lived love affair. Lautner confirmed this during a Facebook Live interview in 2016, where he was pushed on the subject by his "Scream Queens" co-star, Lea Michele. "That's what she does. She writes songs," Lautner said, per CNN. When pushed even more, he admitted that "Back to December" was written about their relationship.
In a 2023 episode of his podcast, "The Squeeze", which he hosts with his wife (who is also named Taylor but referred to as Tay), the "Twilight" star said that his partner is a big Swiftie. He also called Swift "... the sweetest human being on earth," revealing Tay had met the pop star previously and that it wasn't awkward at all, despite Swift's complicated dating history.
In an interview with People that same year, Lautner was asked how he feels about being dubbed Swift's "best ex" by her fans. "[That] sounds like a nice compliment to me. I will take it," he responded. He also shared that his wife had informed him that he is unique in the sense that the songstress never penned a "diss track" about him. "So that sounds like a nice thing. I'll take it and run. No complaints here," Lautner told the outlet. Indeed, "Back to December" was a heartfelt apology track, and there aren't many of those on Swift's vast discography.
John Mayer has not exactly been warm and fuzzy toward Taylor Swift
John Mayer is Taylor Swift's only ex who actually found himself named in a song — and in the title, no less. Avid Swifties are well aware of a certain track titled "Dear John" that appeared on Swift's "Speak Now" album, and let's just say the rocker did not exactly think it cute. Swift did not go easy on the man, with lyrics like, "Dear John, I see it all now that you're gone / Don't you think 19 is too young to be played by your dark, twisted games, when I loved you so?" Er, pretty brutal. And that's not even the only one of Swift's songs everyone thinks is about Mayer.
The "Waiting on the World to Change" singer didn't mince words when he discussed the diss track with Rolling Stone in 2012. "I never got an e-mail. I never got a phone call," he said, noting he had no idea Swift felt the way she did about their relationship. "I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I'd already been dressed down." He also took a direct jab at Swift and her decision to lay their relationship drama out to the world. "I will say as a songwriter that I think it's kind of cheap songwriting," he asserted. "I think it's abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, 'Wait till he gets a load of this!' That's bullsh*t.'"
Fast forward to 2015, and tempers appeared to have cooled, with Mayer telling MSNBC that it was all in the past. "Let's just stop it. I'm a musician who's bigger than one song or one record," he said (via ET).
Jake Gyllenhaal pleaded the Fifth when it came to Taylor Swift
Swifties have speculated for years that Taylor Swift's popular ballad, "All Too Well," was written about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, but the "Zodiac" actor hasn't been nearly as forthcoming about his feelings on the matter as John Mayer. The truth about Swift and Gyllenhaal's relationship is that it was very brief — three months, to be exact. As short-lived as it might have been, the actor has effectively pleaded the Fifth whenever interviewers have dared to bring up Swift and that very popular heartbreak song.
In 2017, a journalist for The Guardian found out just how much the mere mention of Swift's name can sour an interview with Gyllenhaal. The actor was mercilessly reticent when asked about their brief stint as a couple, refusing to divulge whether he'd thought it risky business to date someone like Swift when he does his best to keep his personal life private. All the interviewer got in response was a half-finished sentence and a glare from the actor. The interviewer was brave, however. They dared to ask whether he'd spared a listen to songs like "All Too Well." Gyllenhaal responded with deafening silence before finally stating, "I would love to not talk about my personal life."
It was only when Swift subjected the poor man to round two of the whole ordeal when she re-released her "Red" album featuring an extended 10-minute version of "All Too Well" that Gyllenhaal finally addressed it in an interview. "It has nothing to do with me," he told Esquire when he was asked about the song's connection to their relationship. "It's about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that."
Harry Styles has deflected questions about Taylor Swift like a pro
Harry Styles may or may not have inspired Taylor Swift's entire "1989" album, but the former "One Direction" star doesn't hold it against her, it would seem. Swift and Styles' relationship timeline is well documented, and, thanks to eager fans, so are all the songs the "Ophelia" songstress has possibly penned about the British singer.
For those looking for some hot tea when it comes to what Styles has publicly said about Swift, however, prepare to be disappointed, because he has been frustratingly pleasant about the whole thing. Just ask Ellen DeGeneres, who sneakily tried to get Styles to admit that Swift had written songs about him during a 2015 interview by playing a game of "Never Have I Ever" on "The Ellen Show". As DeGeneres posed the question, "Never have I ever had someone write a song about me," Styles flipped his paddle to "I have never." DeGeneres promptly issued a warning about lying and flipped his paddle to "I have."
Styles and Swift dated in 2012. It was a whirlwind romance, but what it lacked in longevity, it made up for in media drama. Late-night talk show host James Corden insinuated that One Direction's hit 2015 track, "Perfect," was written about Swift, pointing out the lyric "And if you're looking for someone to write your breakup songs about, then baby, I'm perfect." Not only did Styles sing this part, but it seemed to be a nod to Swift. The singer wasn't very forthcoming. "It's not always necessarily about what it sounds like it's about. Sometimes it is," he responded. In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Styles was more forthcoming, calling his relationship with Swift "a learning experience." He also said her songs are "the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever."
Calvin Harris chose violence when he discussed Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris' relationship went up in a fiery blaze of scathing tweets. The spectacle was witnessed by everyone with an internet connection and any remote interest in the pop star and DJ. They dated for just over a year before calling it quits, but during their relationship, the "This Is What You Came For" hitmaker only had good things to say about Swift.
"It's going absolutely fantastic," he said of their relationship during a July 2015 interview with KISS FM UK, adding that he was "insanely happy with her." Things took a wrong turn after they broke up. Swift's rep told People that she wrote Harris' hit "This Is What You Came For" under a pseudonym while they were still dating. The two had reportedly agreed not to disclose this, but Swift was miffed when Harris said in an interview (before they broke up) that he didn't plan on working with her on music, like, ever. We're not sure if this is what led to the breakup, but her rep laid it all out for People magazine in July 2016, and Harris took to X to vent about it.
Harris accused Swift's team of trying to smear him, then took a jab at Swift's new relationship with Tom Hiddleston. "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do," he wrote on X (via The Guardian). Another scathing tweet followed. This one read, "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it." Ouch! Harris told GQ in 2024 that he regretted the outburst.
Tom Hiddleston wasn't shy to say that he loved dating Taylor Swift
Given how gracious he's been to her after their breakup, it might be safe to say that Taylor Swift is still friendly with ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston. The two had a short-lived romance, but it certainly garnered plenty of publicity. In fact, the pair was so public that there was ample speculation that it was all an elaborately orchestrated publicity stunt. Hiddleston denied this in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Look, the truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we're very happy. Thanks for asking. That's the truth. It's not a publicity stunt," he clarified.
Hiddleston was notably photographed wearing an "I [heart] TS" T-shirt while they were dating, and he told GQ that this was all coincidental and that he'd simply been in dire need of a T-shirt during July 4th festivities and was provided with that fateful garment, with all his buddies thinking it hilarious. It nearly broke the internet, but it was hardly an attempt to garner publicity. "Taylor is an amazing woman," Hiddleston enthused. "She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time."
Hiddleston was also honest about how much the breakup crushed him in the GQ Interview. He reiterated that Swift is "incredible" and that he still believes in love. "You have to fight for love. You can't live in fear of what people might say. You know, you have to be true to yourself," he said.
Joe Alwyn admitted that his breakup with Taylor Swift was hard on him
Joe Alwyn was the guy who broke the record for the longest-lasting relationship with Taylor Swift. The two dated for six and a half years, and when it ended, the actor was understandably pretty torn up about it. "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate," he told The Sunday Times. He admitted that all the media attention made the breakup that much harder.
Swift and Alwyn's relationship was obviously of much interest to her fans, but the couple was notoriously private. Alwyn made it clear in a 2022 interview with The Guardian that he had no plans to ever discuss the personal details of their romance with the press. In fact, he wasn't even spending a lot of time thinking about the magnitude of Swift's fame. "It's not something I think about, unless I'm in situations like this, and someone says, 'What's it like?' and I have to think about what to say about it," he told the outlet. "It's just not for other people and I don't say that with aggression."
As for how he felt about the songs Swift reportedly penned about him, the actor told The Sunday Times that he's not at all mad about it. "It's flattering," he conceded.
Matty Healy has seemingly thrown subtle shade in Taylor Swift's way
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy's brief relationship with Taylor Swift reportedly inspired plenty of her songs. The two dated for only a month in 2023 before calling it quits, but the romance was clearly epic enough to inspire a few hits. Swifties widely believe that multiple songs from the songstress' "The Tortured Poets Department" were inspired by Healy.
Sources told Us Weekly that after the release of the much-talked-about LP, Healy wasn't upset about any of the songs that alluded to their relationship. "Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album," an insider told the outlet. When TMZ asked Healy about the album shortly after its release in 2024, enquiring whether he'd given the diss track about him a listen, he admitted that he was yet to give it a thorough spin. "My diss track?" he enquired. "Oh, I haven't really listened to that much of it [the album], but I'm sure it's good."
Healy did, however, seem to throw some subtle shade in Swift's way during the 2025 Glastonbury Festival. "I want to be sincere for a second with everybody," he told the crowd, per Variety. "What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best. I'm probably the best songwriter of my generation. The best, what do we say ... A poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am." In an interview with the "Doomscroll" podcast, Healy said he doesn't write songs about his relationships or try to address any of the hearsay about him in his music, noting that he thinks some artists get a little too wrapped up in it. "I'm just not interested in it," he said of his own songwriting.