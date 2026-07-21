What Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriends Have Said About Her

She's got a long list of ex-lovers, and the songs she's written about them have made her a billionaire. So it stands to reason that some of Taylor Swift's exes have felt it's their right to speak about her publicly because they are often questioned about the songs they may have inspired across her vast discography.

Swift has not been immune to criticism over her penchant for turning heartbreak into hit tunes. In 2014, as she was preparing to release what would become her record-breaking "1989" album, she was asked about the extent to which she had drawn inspiration from her relationships, and the songstress clapped back, calling it an unfair question. "You're going to have people who are going to say, 'Oh, she just writes songs about her exes,'" Swift told Australia's 2DayFM radio station (via the BBC). "No one says that about Ed Sheeran. No one says that about Bruno Mars. They're all writing songs about their exes, their current girlfriends, their love life and no one raises a red flag there."

In a 2013 interview with InStyle, Swift said she'd be perfectly fine if her exes returned the favor and wrote songs about her, noting it's "fair game" (via CapitalFM). She said that it's not a one-way street, and that she certainly won't be the one to complain should such a song hit the airwaves. And indeed, she stayed mum when John Mayer released "Paper Doll" in 2013, which was seemingly a response to her diss track of him, which was not-so-inconspicuously titled "Dear John." Needless to say, when it comes to Swift and her exes, the tea is always piping hot, and the internet laps it up.