Are Erin & Ben Napier Close With The Heirloom Hotel Owners In Real Life? A Look At Their Friendship

Since 2016, fans have flocked to HGTV to watch Ben and Erin Napier work their renovation magic on underloved properties. The couple's efforts have revitalized their "Home Town" of Laurel, Mississippi, into a popular tourist location, as well as providing a boost of joy for viewers who idealize smalltown living. The fan-favorite couple's much-anticipated spinoff, "Home Town: Inn This Together," promised even more success for Laurel as the Napiers helped fellow renovators Josh Nowell and Jim and Mallorie Rasberry turn an abandoned department store into a boutique hotel. In a heartbreaking turn of events, the property caught fire just as the rebuild was being completed.

Erin Napier is now rallying to save the Heirloom Hotel by pressing the inn's insurers to move on the claim. The setback was devastating for the HGTV stars not only because of the property loss, but also because it affected their lifelong friends. Most of them met at the University of Mississippi, and Erin and Jim are actually first cousins. Their shared love for their college town of Oxford led the foursome to move back to Laurel and begin renovating apartments. "We all loved living in Oxford, and we wanted a little bit of that charm and magic in downtown Laurel," Erin explained (via HGTV). "Our thought was that if it wasn't there, we would do everything we could to create it."

Since then, the group has restored over 40 homes alongside thousands of square feet of commercial space, in addition to launching their own businesses, such as the Laurel Mercantile store and Ben's Scotsman Co., which specializes in quality woodcrafts. As if they weren't busy enough, Jim is also a financial adviser, while Josh and his wife owned the Petrolia Land Co. prior to joining the Napiers' ventures.