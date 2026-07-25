The Priciest British Royal Family Weddings, Ranked From Least To Most Expensive

Between everything that goes on at a royal wedding in the United Kingdom, it's clear that the ceremony is never so simple as just a walk down the aisle or an exchange of vows. It's basically guaranteed that the budget will be controversial. The Windsors have traditionally paid for most aspects of these weddings, but that doesn't mean the British taxpayer gets off scot-free. While the royal family may pay for the trimmings themselves, from flowers and other decorations to the catering and drinks, the public ultimately foots the hefty bill for policing, crowd control, and other security measures. Putting an exact price on any royal "I do" is a bit slippery, since Buckingham Palace doesn't publish receipts, but regal love doesn't come cheap.

The wedding estimates below come from a variety of sources, including police disclosures, analysis by industry experts, and estimates compiled by news outlets. Some are quoted in their original value, while others have been adjusted for inflation. There's a little bit of everything here, from a post-war ceremony partly paid for with ration coupons to a bank-breaking blowout at St. Paul's Cathedral. You could rank the best royal weddings in terms of glamour, juicy rumors, or how iconic the gowns were, but money tells its own, often overlooked story. We'll be looking at the royal family's most expensive weddings in descending order, taking into account