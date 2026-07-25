Why Prince William Didn't Join His Family In The Carriage During Trooping The Colour 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every so often, the royal family does something that leaves us scratching our heads, but when you dig deeper, these confounding moments are often steeped in age-old traditions. Such was the case with Prince William's absence from the carriage that transported his family during the 2026 Trooping the Colour event. There was plenty of chatter about the worst-dressed royals at Trooping the Colour 2026, and royal experts got excited about Princess Charlotte's "close bond" with her brothers, which was on full display, but fans were confused when William never actually joined his family for their big carriage ride.

Princess Catherine, along with Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis, all waved at the gathered onlookers from an open-roof carriage during the parade. The Prince of Wales, however, used a horse as transportation instead. This is chiefly because of his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards. Those not as informed about all of the royal customs surrounding Trooping the Colour might have assumed that William was absent from the festivities altogether because, admittedly, it's kind of hard to recognize him with his bearskin hat on, which is part of the traditional uniform of the colonel and mostly obscures the wearer's eyes.

And yet, longtime fans wouldn't have found the prince's absence from the carriage ride that strange. After all, he's been participating in the parade on horseback since 2011, shortly after William married Catherine, which marked his first time participating in the traditional event. Back then, he was the Colonel of the Irish Guards. Catherine shared a carriage with William's brother, Prince Harry, and Queen Camilla that first year. The princess' three kids first joined her for the carriage ride at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.