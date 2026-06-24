Royal Experts Marveled At Princess Charlotte & Her Brothers 'Close Bond' At Trooping The Colour 2026
When you're the reigning British monarch, there's no such thing as, "Oh, don't make a fuss over my birthday. I'm happy with a card and a slice of cake." For literal centuries, kings (and two queens) have had their special day honored with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, which features a massive military parade and jet fly-by. Naturally, everyone wants to see the worst-dressed royals at Trooping the Colour, but fans also look forward to catching a glimpse of the next generation of rulers: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children. More than any other year, 2026 showed how quickly Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are growing up, which left royalists both impressed and depressed.
For Trooping the Colour 2026, Kate Middleton showed off an adorable style bond with George, Charlotte, and Louis. The boys' ties were the same shade of pale blue as their mom's smart coatdress, while the young princess's white frock echoed the trim. What stood out more than the mini royals' clothing, however, was their demeanor. Having participated in the parade since they were barely able to walk, they're intimately familiar with the routine by now: Ride in the procession, then zip up to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to the crowd. More importantly, they seemed to be really enjoying it. As former palace courtier Ailsa Anderson pointed out to People, "[Louis] was having a blast, like any other 8-year-old, loving the spectacle."
She added, "You can see the close bond between the three siblings." At 13 and 11, respectively, George and Charlotte are old enough to understand how their behavior reflects on The Firm at large, so they were the picture of decorum. George even held in a sneeze while the military band played.
Prince Louis stole the show once again
It's always fun to witness a child's uninhibited playfulness, especially when it emerges during an unexpected moment. Prince Louis' silly personality has stolen the show at Trooping the Colour ceremonies before; making faces, striking poses, and even holding his hands over his ears as the Royal Air Force zoomed overhead. Back at King Charles III's coronation, Louis let loose by playing peekaboo with the bystanders from inside his carriage. Even his very first Trooping the Colour appearance was adorable, as the 1-year-old clapped, grimaced, and waved in his parents' arms.
It's amazing what the passage of time can do, though. At 8 years old, Louis was remarkably subdued at his grandpa's big birthday celebration. He sat quietly alongside his mother and siblings in their open carriage, smiled without mugging, and maintained his poise on the Buckingham Palace balcony, only briefly leaning sideways to get a better view of the air show. A PureWow contributor reported going through hundreds of press photos of the event, hoping to get a glimpse of the young prince doing something out of the ordinary. She came away surprised and, admittedly, "a little sad."
There are many possible reasons for Louis' uncharacteristic seriousness that day. He might have been feeling out of sorts or tired. Maybe he was under strict orders from his mother, nanny, or even his sister (who's chastised him in the past) to be on his best behavior. Or perhaps he just didn't want to do anything embarrassing in case his schoolfriends were watching the parade on TV. As he grows up, Louis could simply be coming to realize exactly who he is and what's expected of him. After all, when you're a real-life Prince Charming, you have to live up to that reputation!