Royal Experts Marveled At Princess Charlotte & Her Brothers 'Close Bond' At Trooping The Colour 2026

When you're the reigning British monarch, there's no such thing as, "Oh, don't make a fuss over my birthday. I'm happy with a card and a slice of cake." For literal centuries, kings (and two queens) have had their special day honored with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, which features a massive military parade and jet fly-by. Naturally, everyone wants to see the worst-dressed royals at Trooping the Colour, but fans also look forward to catching a glimpse of the next generation of rulers: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children. More than any other year, 2026 showed how quickly Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are growing up, which left royalists both impressed and depressed.

For Trooping the Colour 2026, Kate Middleton showed off an adorable style bond with George, Charlotte, and Louis. The boys' ties were the same shade of pale blue as their mom's smart coatdress, while the young princess's white frock echoed the trim. What stood out more than the mini royals' clothing, however, was their demeanor. Having participated in the parade since they were barely able to walk, they're intimately familiar with the routine by now: Ride in the procession, then zip up to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to the crowd. More importantly, they seemed to be really enjoying it. As former palace courtier Ailsa Anderson pointed out to People, "[Louis] was having a blast, like any other 8-year-old, loving the spectacle."

She added, "You can see the close bond between the three siblings." At 13 and 11, respectively, George and Charlotte are old enough to understand how their behavior reflects on The Firm at large, so they were the picture of decorum. George even held in a sneeze while the military band played.