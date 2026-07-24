The Bizarre Rule Royals Are Meant To Follow On Christmas Might Be Their Strangest Holiday Tradition

Christmas with the royal family might sound like a ball, but there are so many rules and traditions that it's likely more stressful than festive for newcomers. There are plenty of royal family traditions that may not survive the next generation, and we suspect the custom of having to weigh yourself before and after all the Christmas day celebrations is one of them.

The centuries-old tradition started in the 1900s under King Edward VII's reign. He appeared to have a strange obsession with the well-being of his Christmas guests and therefore required they be weighed before and after the festivities. Weight gained was seen as a positive indicator that guests had a grand time. Edward preferred the scale to jump up at least 1.4 kilograms (about 3 pounds). Royal expert Ingrid Seward told Grazia in 2018 that the late Queen Elizabeth II continued to honor this tradition, and that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and her mother, Doria Ragland, would find themselves being weighed for their very first royal Christmas that year. It is an odd tradition, and one that is frowned upon by many today. There's been no comment from the palace confirming that it's still honored, but various accounts from royal experts and insiders indicate that it's still upheld.

The royals do have some less serious Christmas traditions as well — like their gift-giving protocol, which stipulates that gag gifts instead of expensive presents are to be exchanged on Christmas. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, especially, took this to heart, reportedly once gifting the queen a shower cap that read, "Ain't Life a B****." Meanwhile, Princess Anne once gave King Charles III a leather toilet seat, which he's been rumored to travel with ever since. Catherine, Princess of Wales, also proved she can be quite the jokester when she gifted Harry a "Grow Your Own Girlfriend" kit during his bachelor years.