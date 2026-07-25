Kelly Reilly Had Doubts About Becoming Beth Dutton Again For Dutton Ranch

Kelly Reilly was a force of nature playing Beth Dutton on "Yellowstone," and she carried that intensity over to its hit spinoff "Dutton Ranch." In the original western drama, Beth was the only daughter of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, and one of the few women with agency in its brutal, male-dominated world. Beth quickly became one of the best, and most beloved characters, by the end of the show. After "Yellowstone" had an early finish in 2024, the story continued with several spinoffs, including "Dutton Ranch," which follows Beth and her husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

But with Taylor Sheridan, the architect of "Yellowstone," handing the reins over to Chad Feehan, Reilly wasn't fully convinced it would work. "That's something where I really went into this season going, 'OK, I don't have Taylor's words anymore and it was scary because they are big boots to fill,'" the "Eden Lake" star confessed to The Hollywood Reporter in July 2026. "I didn't know if it was gonna work. I didn't know if she was going to work. It was almost like a part of the character had to die in order for me to begin her again." As the leading lady of "Dutton Ranch," Reilly had to figure out a new path forward for Beth, working with the new writers alongside Feehan himself.

Fortunately, the gamble paid off immediately. When the show premiered in May 2026, it broke Paramount+'s record for most-watched series premiere with over 12 million views in the first week alone. "Dutton Ranch" received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics too, and by June, the series had already been renewed for a second season. Interestingly, Reilly confirmed that "[Sheridan] wants to be involved" too.