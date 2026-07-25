Kelly Reilly Had Doubts About Becoming Beth Dutton Again For Dutton Ranch
Kelly Reilly was a force of nature playing Beth Dutton on "Yellowstone," and she carried that intensity over to its hit spinoff "Dutton Ranch." In the original western drama, Beth was the only daughter of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, and one of the few women with agency in its brutal, male-dominated world. Beth quickly became one of the best, and most beloved characters, by the end of the show. After "Yellowstone" had an early finish in 2024, the story continued with several spinoffs, including "Dutton Ranch," which follows Beth and her husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).
But with Taylor Sheridan, the architect of "Yellowstone," handing the reins over to Chad Feehan, Reilly wasn't fully convinced it would work. "That's something where I really went into this season going, 'OK, I don't have Taylor's words anymore and it was scary because they are big boots to fill,'" the "Eden Lake" star confessed to The Hollywood Reporter in July 2026. "I didn't know if it was gonna work. I didn't know if she was going to work. It was almost like a part of the character had to die in order for me to begin her again." As the leading lady of "Dutton Ranch," Reilly had to figure out a new path forward for Beth, working with the new writers alongside Feehan himself.
Fortunately, the gamble paid off immediately. When the show premiered in May 2026, it broke Paramount+'s record for most-watched series premiere with over 12 million views in the first week alone. "Dutton Ranch" received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics too, and by June, the series had already been renewed for a second season. Interestingly, Reilly confirmed that "[Sheridan] wants to be involved" too.
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are friends both on and off set
It's always a bit nerve-wracking starting a new job, but at least Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser weren't stressing about the behind-the-scenes shake up on "Dutton Ranch," because they had each other to lean on. Finn Little, who plays their adopted son, Carter, also returned as another familiar face. As two of the leads of the series, Hauser and Reilly are constantly helping each other get better with their performances too. "We give each other notes, which is unheard of," Reilly told THR. "He knows that when I say anything to him, it's because I love him and I've got his best interest at heart." Hauser added, "This year was about figuring out a lot together as a small unit. Now that we've worked through that, we all know what everybody's intention is, and the intention is that the best idea wins."
This dedication has led Rip and Beth to become one of the fan-favorite couples in the "Yellowstone" universe. Hauser and Reilly's off-screen relationship is strong too. He even compared it to that of siblings during a 2024 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." Likewise, Reilly gushed, "I've been married for 10 years, and he's been married forever, and his wife's incredible and wonderful. We're all friends," during a 2021 interview with Looper. The British actor has been married to financier Kyle Baugher since 2012, while Hauser married photographer and former actor Cynthia Daniel in 2006.