Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser Aren't Stressing About Behind-The-Scenes Shake Up On Dutton Ranch
All is well at "Dutton Ranch" after a showrunner shakeup. In April — shortly before the "Yellowstone" spinoff set in Texas focusing on Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) premiered — the series announced that creator and Season 1 showrunner Chad Feehan wouldn't return should the show be renewed for Season 2. Freehan's departure reportedly came after "Yellowstone" creator Tyler Sheridan became unhappy with his performance. Freehan also reportedly clashed with Reilly and Hauser. Benjamin Cavell was announced as the new "Dutton Ranch" showrunner in June.
Hauser and Reilly, who are both executive producers on the series, spoke out about the changes. "Showrunners change all the time," Hauser told The Hollywood Reporter in a June 2026 interview, when asked about all of the early "Dutton Ranch" creative shifts. "This business is about adapting. We've been doing this for a long time. Things change. People move on."
Reilly seemingly denied any unhealthy dynamics or drama. "We finished [season one] with Chad beautifully. We finished this season together. It was a really difficult but really satisfying show to make." Reilly told THR. The show hadn't been officially renewed for Season 2 at the time of the interview, and Reilly made it clear that, although they are executive producers, she and Hauser don't make the final decisions about who runs the show. Honestly, the behind-the-scenes drama can take a backseat when the ladies of the cast are having so many best-dressed moments already.
Reilly and Hauser are excited to work with Benjamin Cavell
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser spoke to The Hollywood Reporter again in early July once Season 2 had been confirmed and Benjamin Cavell had been named as "Dutton Ranch" showrunner. Hauser said he had a friend who worked with Cavell on "SEAL Team" and loved him, so he trusts that Cavell can do the job. "We had a very good meeting with him, and I cannot wait for this new iteration of [staff and writers]," Hauser added.
Reilly is excited about working with the new team, too, as it's still composed of executive producers she trusts — some of whom came to "Dutton Ranch" from "Yellowstone" when the original series ended in December 2024. "I feel like we've got a bit of an A-team," Reilly explained. "I think Taylor [Sheridan] is going to be involved as far as some story ideas as well, which is great." Reilly also emphasized the need to rest and carefully consider the creative direction of the story. "It's not a machine. We all know that it can be, but I like that we have time to really be thoughtful and go, 'what could this be'?" she said. She's already made it clear there are plenty of guest stars she wants to see on "Dutton Ranch."