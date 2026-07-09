Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser Aren't Stressing About Behind-The-Scenes Shake Up On Dutton Ranch

All is well at "Dutton Ranch" after a showrunner shakeup. In April — shortly before the "Yellowstone" spinoff set in Texas focusing on Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) premiered — the series announced that creator and Season 1 showrunner Chad Feehan wouldn't return should the show be renewed for Season 2. Freehan's departure reportedly came after "Yellowstone" creator Tyler Sheridan became unhappy with his performance. Freehan also reportedly clashed with Reilly and Hauser. Benjamin Cavell was announced as the new "Dutton Ranch" showrunner in June.

Hauser and Reilly, who are both executive producers on the series, spoke out about the changes. "Showrunners change all the time," Hauser told The Hollywood Reporter in a June 2026 interview, when asked about all of the early "Dutton Ranch" creative shifts. "This business is about adapting. We've been doing this for a long time. Things change. People move on."

Reilly seemingly denied any unhealthy dynamics or drama. "We finished [season one] with Chad beautifully. We finished this season together. It was a really difficult but really satisfying show to make." Reilly told THR. The show hadn't been officially renewed for Season 2 at the time of the interview, and Reilly made it clear that, although they are executive producers, she and Hauser don't make the final decisions about who runs the show. Honestly, the behind-the-scenes drama can take a backseat when the ladies of the cast are having so many best-dressed moments already.