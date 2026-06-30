Where You've Seen The Ladies Of Dutton Ranch Before

Everything in the "Yellowstone" spinoff "Dutton Ranch" from its behind-the-scenes drama to what the stars did to train for Taylor Sheridan's infamous cowboy camp reads like the sort of thing you've come to expect from those "lightning in a bottle" projects that everyone scrambles to recreate but no one can. Already, "Dutton Ranch" has turned into Paramount's biggest debut to date, but the company owes that success as much to its cast as to the Sheridan name and production crew in the credits. Specifically, we have to talk about the leading women, who've given franchise old-timers Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) a fresh jolt of energy by creating compelling dynamics in the new Texan setting.

Whether we're talking about Annette Bening's Beulah Jackson, the wealthy matriarch rival of Beth, or Natalie Alyn Lind's Oreana, Beulah's granddaughter, and even a small town bartender, portrayed by country singer Morgan Wade, these are the characters giving the spinoff its pulse. And they couldn't have taken more different paths coming to this patch of southern ranch country.

If you've been squinting at your screen thinking you've seen these actors somewhere before, you almost certainly have. At least one of them has been around in showbiz for nearly four decades, and she has a body of work that can go toe-to-toe with just about any Hollywood legend. Here's a closer look at what the ladies of "Dutton Ranch" — Kelly Reilly, Annette Bening, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Morgan Wade — were up to before joining the "Yellowstone" universe.