Not Pattie Boyd, Not Jane Fonda: The Old Hollywood Star Whose Affair Captured The Vatican's Attention

If there's one consistent thing about Hollywood, it's that there's always some project or person causing a scandal and sparking backlash. There was the time that actor and activist Jane Fonda visited Vietnam and angered a lot of Americans, or the controversy surrounding English model Pattie Boyd and her love triangle with George Harrison and Eric Clapton — just two of the celebrity scandals that rocked the 1970s. It's admittedly rare, though, to attract the attention of the Vatican, but that's exactly what happened with actor Elizabeth Taylor. When she was discovered to be having an affair with Richard Burton, marking one of the all-time biggest scandals of "Old Hollywood," a disapproving piece ran about her in L'Osservatore Romano, the Vatican's weekly newspaper.

In April 1962, the paper published an open letter that raked Taylor across the coals; it may not have referred to her directly by name, but it was largely understood to be about her and her affair with Burton. Among other things, the letter used phrases like "vagrancy" to describe what Taylor was doing, according to Town & Country, with the paper calling her affair "[an] insult to the nobility of the hearth." The Vatican outlet even wrote that Taylor's four children should be separated from her.

Taylor and Burton met on the set of "Cleopatra" in 1961. At the time, Burton was married to actor Sybil Williams, and Taylor was married to singer Eddie Fisher. Taylor's relationship history was a veritable who's who of old Hollywood; Fisher was her fourth husband, and Burton would go on to be her fifth (and sixth).