Cheryl Tiegs Said This Was Her 'Most Romantic' Ex-Husband

Often considered to be one of the first supermodels, Cheryl Tiegs has lived a very storied life. When it comes to romance in particular, Tiegs' life is full of interesting details, and she is one of those celebs married four times; marriages took place between 1970 and 2001. Of her four ex-husbands, Tiegs told People that photographer Peter Beard was the romantic. "He was, I have to say, the most romantic love of my life. I fell deeply in love with him, and for that, I'm forever grateful," said Tiegs in 2020.

As America's first supermodel, it doesn't seem that far-fetched that Tiegs would marry a photographer at one point. Tiegs met Beard while they were both on a job in Kenya for the ABC special "American Sportsman." In an interview with WM Lifestyle in 2023, Tiegs recalled how Beard would send her love letters and beg her to return to Kenya because he missed her.

Unfortunately, their relationship did not last, and they got divorced in 1983. According to Tiegs, their relationship was filled with lots of highs and lows due to Beard's mood swings, and they did not keep in contact much after they broke up. Eventually, both of them remarried, but Beard always held a special place in Tiegs' heart.