Quote Of The Day By Dr. Ruth: 'Nonsense That Couples Have To Do Everything Together...'

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Dr. Ruth Westheimer cemented her legacy by giving advice about love and intimacy, and much of that wisdom was the product of decades of experience, both in life and as a therapist. Born in Germany in 1928, Dr. Ruth's childhood was tragically impacted by World War II. She was believed to be the only member of her Jewish family to have survived after they sent her to an orphanage in Switzerland when she was 10 years old.

Dr. Ruth had her share of romantic struggles, but they turned out to be crucial learning experiences for her career. Although she was married to Manfred Westheimer for over three and a half decades, her previous marriages lasted only a few years each. "My first two marriages were legalized love affairs, but with Fred, it was true love," Dr. Ruth wrote for Moment in 2020.

Although Dr. Ruth had been studying psychology since the 1950s, it wasn't until the 1980s that she built her reputation as a sex educator on radio and TV. Beyond her vast knowledge, it was her direct but nonjudgmental delivery style that made her a legend and helped Dr. Ruth accrue an impressive net worth. She approached every intimate topic with thoughtful consideration and respect, and she encouraged people to do what worked for them.

Dr. Ruth also didn't hesitate to speak out against conventional norms she deemed misleading, including the idea that couples should always share a bed. It's fascinating that a therapist who was so focused on the bedroom would also advocate for sleeping separately, and that's why Dr. Ruth's message is today's quote of the day.