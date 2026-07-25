These Celebrities Agree Their Outfits Belonged On The Worst-Dressed List

Many celebrities put a lot of time and effort into preparations for the red carpet, sometimes spending months on things like skin treatments, workouts, and even posing practice. Then they have to choose the right look, paying attention to every detail, from the hair down to the shoes. Every star hopes that, after all this work, they'll achieve a stunning and memorable red carpet look. Some can even change history; the plunging Versace gown that Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys did help prompt the creation of Google Image Search, after all.

Even with the best of intentions, though, not every red carpet look is a hit. It's often with the passage of time that we realize how cringe-worthy an outfit was, because hindsight is 20/20 and not every look ages all that well. It's not like a celeb heads out on a big night knowing that their outfit is going to be a miss, but when the worst-dressed lists come out the next day, they definitely get the memo.

Some celebs shrug off the criticism, but not all of them. Instead of hiding their shame about their past sartorial choices, some stars actually confirm that mistakes were made. Here are 10 celebrities who actually agree that their infamous outfits belonged on the worst-dressed list.