Award Show Looks That Had Heads Turning For All The Wrong Reasons

Award shows are often the highlight of the year for entertainment lovers. We look forward to the A-list gatherings, religiously dissecting everything from makeup looks to acceptance speeches, and of course, the glitzy outfits. Celebrities spend thousands of dollars primping and preening themselves for these special events, often collaborating with famous fashion houses to create a bespoke look. Some of the ensembles have gone on to spark trends and copycat creations, while others are simply unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

From dresses made out of sewn-together meat to sheer disasters, puffy ballgowns outside of the '80s, and much more, these award ceremony style blunders didn't go unnoticed. A bad look on an important night can go on to haunt stars for years — just ask Whoopi Goldberg. While it may be terrible for them, it's a master class on how not to dress for the rest of us. Let's take a look.