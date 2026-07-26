Billy Joel Would Have Never Released This Hit Song If It Weren't For '70s Icon Linda Ronstadt

Rock, country, pop, and folk music legend Linda Ronstadt is a certified '70s icon. Her 1974 cover of "You're No Good" reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while Ronstadt's version of "I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love with You)" took home the 1976 Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, and her seventh studio album "Hasten Down the Wind" nabbed the same award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance the following year. Not only that, but Ronstadt's accolades only got more impressive as the decades passed.

She scored additional Grammys across the '80s, '90s, 2000s, and 2020s; alongside a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Grammys in 2011; and even a Primetime Emmy in 1989 — to say nothing of her guest appearance in an iconic episode of "The Simpsons," in 1992. However, as it turns out, Ronstadt's already overflowing list of accomplishments arguably also includes the success of one of fellow iconic singer Billy Joel's greatest hits. One of his earliest major successes was Joel's 1977 single "Just the Way You Are," from his fifth studio album, "The Stranger."

But, during a July 2026 interview with Rick Beato, the legendary singer confessed that the track's sentimentality didn't really work for him at first. "I didn't even want to put it on the album, 'cause I thought it was too mushy," Joel revealed (via YouTube). He elaborated, "Linda Ronstadt and Phoebe Snow were in the studio, and we played the song for them. I said, 'I don't like this song that much.' Linda Ronstadt goes, 'Are you outta your mind?! That's a hit record! You gotta put that on the album, that's a great song!' [...] She talked me into it. So, I have to thank Linda Ronstadt for that song."