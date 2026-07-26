Stevie Nicks Would Happily Join This Music Superstar's Band: 'My Favorite Person To Sing With'

Stevie Nicks has worked with a couple of bands in her decades long career as a musician. Nicks was one of the female rockstars who completely dominated the 70s after joining the iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac. The "Stand Back" singer was also part of short-lived bands such as Fritz and the Sound City Players. There's another band that Nicks was attracted to, despite never joining the group.

In 2009, Nicks told O, the Oprah Magazine, "Natalie Maines is my favorite person to sing with, ever. I could happily be a part of the Dixie Chicks. Even though they're billed as country artists, they're very rock 'n' roll." The Dixie Chicks changed their name to The Chicks and were formed in 1989 by Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire, and two other members who left the group before they made it big in the 90s. Maines, the third major member of the group, joined in 1995.

The connection between Nicks and The Chicks dates back to the early 2000s. Maines featured on Nicks' track, "Too Far From Texas" from her sixth album, "Trouble in Shangri-La." Then The Chicks released a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," written by Nicks, for their sixth album "Home." During the "VH1 Divas Las Vegas" concert program in 2002, Nicks joined the band to sing the song. "It's really quite an amazing metamorphosis for this song from generation to generation to generation, and I'm so proud to be a part of it," Nicks told CMT of The Chicks' cover.