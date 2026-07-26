Stevie Nicks Would Happily Join This Music Superstar's Band: 'My Favorite Person To Sing With'
Stevie Nicks has worked with a couple of bands in her decades long career as a musician. Nicks was one of the female rockstars who completely dominated the 70s after joining the iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac. The "Stand Back" singer was also part of short-lived bands such as Fritz and the Sound City Players. There's another band that Nicks was attracted to, despite never joining the group.
In 2009, Nicks told O, the Oprah Magazine, "Natalie Maines is my favorite person to sing with, ever. I could happily be a part of the Dixie Chicks. Even though they're billed as country artists, they're very rock 'n' roll." The Dixie Chicks changed their name to The Chicks and were formed in 1989 by Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire, and two other members who left the group before they made it big in the 90s. Maines, the third major member of the group, joined in 1995.
The connection between Nicks and The Chicks dates back to the early 2000s. Maines featured on Nicks' track, "Too Far From Texas" from her sixth album, "Trouble in Shangri-La." Then The Chicks released a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," written by Nicks, for their sixth album "Home." During the "VH1 Divas Las Vegas" concert program in 2002, Nicks joined the band to sing the song. "It's really quite an amazing metamorphosis for this song from generation to generation to generation, and I'm so proud to be a part of it," Nicks told CMT of The Chicks' cover.
Stevie Nicks was also an honorary member of another superstar band
Decades before Stevie Nicks began her collaboration with Natalie Maines and The Chicks, there was another band that she considered leaving Fleetwood Mac for. That band was Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Fans of both musicians are aware they collaborated throughout their careers, with their most famous song, "Stop Dragging My Heart Around," being a single from Nicks' first solo album.
Nicks was also a big fan of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers after their success in the late 1970s. "Had Tom Petty called me up one day and said, 'If you want to leave Fleetwood Mac to be in the Heartbreakers, there's a place for you,' I might well have done it. Anytime! Today!" the "Edge of Seventeen" singer told Rolling Stone in 2015. But the band rejected Nicks, so she worked with the band's producer, Jimmy Iovine, instead.
Nicks still performed with the Heartbreakers often and received a special reward for it. "Tom made me a little platinum sheriff's badge that had 24-karat gold and diamonds across the top and said 'To Our Honorary Heartbreaker, Stevie Nicks.' On the back it says 'To the Only Girl in Our Band,'" Nicks told Rolling Stone in 2010. "It's probably the most beautiful piece of jewelry a man has ever given me, ever." Nicks did eventually leave Fleetwood Mac in 1990, but it had nothing to do with Petty. Fleetwood Mac's journey wasn't over with the exit, and Nicks rejoined the band several times.