The Only Surviving Cast Member Of Hit '60s Classic Psycho Is Almost A Centenarian

The 60s exist as one of the most culturally important decades. Besides the iconic TV characters of the 60s (and their fashion) and the various celebrity scandals that rocked the decade, Alfred Hitchcock gave us one of his most important films, "Psycho." While most of the cast has sadly died, there is one cast member who is still alive and is almost a centenarian. Vera Miles, who played Lila Crane in the classic, is 95 years old as of this writing.

Miles talked about working with Hitchcock in a 1983 interview with The Spokesman Review. "There was always a great deal of respect between Hitchcock and me," she said. She also debunked rumors at the time that Hitchcock was inappropriate with the women who starred in his movies.

She did, however, explain that she did not envision herself following Hitchcock's approach with his other film stars. "He assigned me the job of entering society on the jet-set level. I have nothing against society, but it just wasn't me." Miles was instead more focused on being "a working mother" and did not want her private life to become "discussable" by the public.