The Only Surviving Cast Member Of Hit '60s Classic Psycho Is Almost A Centenarian
The 60s exist as one of the most culturally important decades. Besides the iconic TV characters of the 60s (and their fashion) and the various celebrity scandals that rocked the decade, Alfred Hitchcock gave us one of his most important films, "Psycho." While most of the cast has sadly died, there is one cast member who is still alive and is almost a centenarian. Vera Miles, who played Lila Crane in the classic, is 95 years old as of this writing.
Miles talked about working with Hitchcock in a 1983 interview with The Spokesman Review. "There was always a great deal of respect between Hitchcock and me," she said. She also debunked rumors at the time that Hitchcock was inappropriate with the women who starred in his movies.
She did, however, explain that she did not envision herself following Hitchcock's approach with his other film stars. "He assigned me the job of entering society on the jet-set level. I have nothing against society, but it just wasn't me." Miles was instead more focused on being "a working mother" and did not want her private life to become "discussable" by the public.
Vera Miles had a long and successful career
Though there was a lot of drama surrounding Vera Miles' relationship with Alfred Hitchcock, Miles maintained that she was happy that she was not cast in "Vertigo." Miles instead focused on balancing work with having a family. Miles eventually had four kids and went on to take more acting roles for television. One of her most famous TV roles was her guest appearance on "The Twilight Zone." She also reprised her role as Lila Crane in "Psycho 2" in 1983 before retiring in 1995. Her last acting role was as Dr. Ruth Goldin in the film "Separate Lives."
Miles was married four times throughout the course of her career. Her first husband was Bob Miles, whom she divorced to marry her "Tarzan's Hidden Jungle" costar Gordon Scott in 1954. Her third husband was actor Keith Larsen, with whom she had the longest relationship, before divorcing him in 1971. Her last marriage was with Robert Jones, whom she eventually divorced in 1975.
In contrast to some other iconic stars of the 60s who are still working, Miles is more private these days. Nevertheless, she has more than earned the right to that privacy after all the public scrutiny during the peak of her acting career. Her legacy lives on through her iconic role in "Psycho" as well as her family, which she prioritized in a time when women were often forced to choose between family and a career.