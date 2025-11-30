9 Celebrity Scandals That Completely Rocked The 1960s

The 1960s were a wild ride for everyone involved. The Beatles invaded, protestors paraded, and the smell of patchouli was in the air. The '60s were a time of miniskirts and moon landings, big hair and bell bottoms, artistic expression and anti-war demonstrations. It faced hardship as the country mourned the assassinations of two Kennedys and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and danced in the rain at Woodstock during some of the most memorable moments in music history — after all, who could forget Jimi Hendrix's interpretation of "The Star Spangled Banner?"

Though it was an era fueled by peace, love, and rock 'n' roll, it wasn't without its share of celebrity scandals that rocked the decade. Affairs, arrests, and accidents cast some of the 1960s' biggest names in the headlines, and became such a part of our culture that we still remember them today. The 1960s were a time for change, and young people were leading the "make love, not war" movement. In his last interview before his death, John Lennon told Dave Sholin of RKO radio (per The Nation), "The thing the sixties did was to show us the possibilities and the responsibility that we all had. It wasn't the answer. It just gave us a glimpse of the possibility."

However, responsibility may not have been on the minds of the public figures who found themselves at the center of some of the decade's biggest stories. From bands behaving badly to the rise of psychedelics, love triangles, and whiffs of conspiracies and cover-ups, these nine '60s celebrity scandals kept a generation talking.