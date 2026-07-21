William & Kate Reportedly Knew Nothing About Harry & Meghan's Reunion With King Charles
King Charles III's reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in early July seemed to be a big move toward a resolution in the royal family feud. In the lead-up to the meeting, however, it quickly became clear that William, Prince of Wales, had no intention of making up with his estranged brother. Now, rumor has it that William wasn't even told about the big meeting.
There was plenty of buzz about a potential meet-up during Harry's U.K. trip this summer. Then, the reunion saga finally came to a happy end when he and Meghan took their kids to see Charles on July 10. Of course, there was plenty of secrecy surrounding the Sussexes' visit. In fact, according to Vanity Fair's royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, not even William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were given a heads-up. While this may indicate William's exclusion in royal matters, others don't think that's the case.
"I don't see this as Prince William losing influence. I see it as King Charles recognizing that Prince Harry is his relationship to manage," the titular host of "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" told Fox News Digital. "Prince William's priority is protecting the future of the monarchy," Schofield explained, adding, "Charles can afford to make emotional decisions that William, as the next king, probably cannot."
Prince William was reportedly very clear about his take on the royal reunion
Ahead of the momentous reunion, the word on the street was that Prince William and King Charles were actually butting heads over Prince Harry's U.K. return. Ahead of Harry's trip, it was well-known that he hoped to reunite with his dad and brother. At the time, an insider told Heat World of Charles, "He's mellowed considerably and keeps telling William that carrying around this level of resentment is helping nobody." They added, "He knows there's every chance the meeting could be uncomfortable, but he firmly believes it's now or never." Charles, of course, seized that opportunity. Yet, according to the source, "William is still livid and can't understand why his father keeps extending olive branches. As far as he's concerned, Harry is beyond hope."
William was said to be so vehemently against the idea of letting Harry and Meghan Markle back into the fold that he claimed he would avoid events with his family should a reunion take place. Based on that, it's really no wonder why Charles would choose to leave William out of the loop when the plans were ultimately made. It's unclear where exactly Charles and Harry stand after their meet-up, and with the king purportedly swearing everyone to secrecy, we may not know for some time. Either way, Harry and William's frosty relationship remains, and we certainly don't see that changing any time soon.