William & Kate Reportedly Knew Nothing About Harry & Meghan's Reunion With King Charles

King Charles III's reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in early July seemed to be a big move toward a resolution in the royal family feud. In the lead-up to the meeting, however, it quickly became clear that William, Prince of Wales, had no intention of making up with his estranged brother. Now, rumor has it that William wasn't even told about the big meeting.

There was plenty of buzz about a potential meet-up during Harry's U.K. trip this summer. Then, the reunion saga finally came to a happy end when he and Meghan took their kids to see Charles on July 10. Of course, there was plenty of secrecy surrounding the Sussexes' visit. In fact, according to Vanity Fair's royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, not even William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were given a heads-up. While this may indicate William's exclusion in royal matters, others don't think that's the case.

"I don't see this as Prince William losing influence. I see it as King Charles recognizing that Prince Harry is his relationship to manage," the titular host of "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" told Fox News Digital. "Prince William's priority is protecting the future of the monarchy," Schofield explained, adding, "Charles can afford to make emotional decisions that William, as the next king, probably cannot."