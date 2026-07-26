Why Pamela Anderson Said Goodbye To Her Signature Smokey-Eyed Look
Pamela Anderson rose to fame in the 1990s thanks to her "blonde bombshell" persona, her role on "Baywatch," and her wild romances with rockstars like Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. At the height of her popularity, she also maintained a signature glam look which, in a word, was... heavy. Anderson rarely appeared in public without full foundation coverage, a bold lip, and a smokey eye. In fact, her black and silver smokey eye became her signature look, and was often paired with thick eyeliner.
But the '90s and early '00s are long gone — and so is Anderson's heavy hand with a makeup brush. Yet words don't do justice to the animal rights activist's stunning transformation from a beautiful bombshell to a more natural beauty, which started around 2019. Anderson decided to start going makeup-free after her makeup artist Alexis Vogel died from breast cancer. But what started as tragic motivation has become a revolution, both in her personal life and in the headlines.
In 2023, Anderson told Elle her choice to go without makeup was eventually "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too." The "Last Showgirl" star went on to explain that she feels like she's being true to herself when she's pushing against the trends of the moment.
Pamela Anderson is wearing makeup again, but the smokey eye is likely retired forever
Although she never stopped working, Pamela Anderson's life and career naturally faded from headlines somewhere in the mid-2000s. But the spotlight on her intensified leading up to the 2024 release of her critically acclaimed film, "The Last Showgirl," in the middle of her makeup-free era. Around that time, she started making headlines for both her excellent acting performance and her bold beauty choice, which has inspired many women to embrace their bare face.
Anderson looked shockingly beautiful while makeup-free at high profile events like Paris Fashion Week, Glamour's Women of the Year Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2025. But the "Naked Gun" star never forbid herself from ever wearing makeup again. She started stepping out in subtle, old Hollywood inspired glam in May 2025, and she's as breathtaking as she was without any makeup at all.
With or without makeup, Anderson seems to be in an "ethereal angel" phase, so it's doubtful that she will ever revive her signature smokey eye, bold lip, or heavy foundation. It fit her persona at the time and looked flawless, but she's evolved along with cultural beauty standards. As of 2026, her makeup looks are subtle and feature a lot of pink tones that seem light and enhance her natural beauty.