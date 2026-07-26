Why Pamela Anderson Said Goodbye To Her Signature Smokey-Eyed Look

Pamela Anderson rose to fame in the 1990s thanks to her "blonde bombshell" persona, her role on "Baywatch," and her wild romances with rockstars like Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. At the height of her popularity, she also maintained a signature glam look which, in a word, was... heavy. Anderson rarely appeared in public without full foundation coverage, a bold lip, and a smokey eye. In fact, her black and silver smokey eye became her signature look, and was often paired with thick eyeliner.

But the '90s and early '00s are long gone — and so is Anderson's heavy hand with a makeup brush. Yet words don't do justice to the animal rights activist's stunning transformation from a beautiful bombshell to a more natural beauty, which started around 2019. Anderson decided to start going makeup-free after her makeup artist Alexis Vogel died from breast cancer. But what started as tragic motivation has become a revolution, both in her personal life and in the headlines.

In 2023, Anderson told Elle her choice to go without makeup was eventually "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too." The "Last Showgirl" star went on to explain that she feels like she's being true to herself when she's pushing against the trends of the moment.