What '60s Icon Shirley MacLaine Looks Like Today
No matter what project you remember her from, Shirley MacLaine has more than solidified her status as an important figure in film and television. From "Steel Magnolias" to the rare Lifetime movie where she played fashion icon Coco Chanel, MacLaine has captured many hearts and minds for decades. And in case you were wondering what MacLaine looks like today, look no further. MacLaine made an appearance at the December 2025 Dance Hall of Fame Ceremony and was all smiles on the red carpet, as seen below-left. She had the same bright eyes and beautiful grin from before (just with white hair this time).
In April 2026, MacLaine celebrated her 92nd birthday. That same month, she was seen outside a restaurant, once again with a big smile (seen above-right). While she's more than earned retirement, the "Terms of Endearment" actress is one of the many iconic stars from the '60s still working. While she's obviously not acting in as many roles as she did years ago, she appeared in the TV series "Only Murders in the Building" in 2022 and began work on an independent film, "People Not Places," in 2024. She was also cast to star in the film "Margaret and Stevie" in February 2026.
Shirley MacLaine has no plans to retire
Shirley MacLaine has worked in Hollywood for over 70 years and is still rocking red carpets. This is all by design. MacLaine told People in 2019, "I don't want to quit acting — I really don't." She said a big reason for her continuing in the industry was her age: "I look back at the wonderful parts I've had the honor to play, and I'm thinking about the future, and I want to be a spokesperson for older-women — probably because I'm one."
Indeed, MacLaine is an important figure for older women in acting roles, as statistics still show a major divide between men and women in the oldest age brackets. According to a 2024–2025 report by the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film, titled "Boxed In," there were more than twice as many speaking male characters in their 60s or above as there were female characters. The report also found a big drop off (41% to 16%) for the presence of major female characters as they aged from their 30s into their 40s, respectively. Hopefully other actresses can see MacLaine still working in her 90s and feel inspired to keep going for roles as they age without feeling too discouraged.