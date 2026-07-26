What '60s Icon Shirley MacLaine Looks Like Today

No matter what project you remember her from, Shirley MacLaine has more than solidified her status as an important figure in film and television. From "Steel Magnolias" to the rare Lifetime movie where she played fashion icon Coco Chanel, MacLaine has captured many hearts and minds for decades. And in case you were wondering what MacLaine looks like today, look no further. MacLaine made an appearance at the December 2025 Dance Hall of Fame Ceremony and was all smiles on the red carpet, as seen below-left. She had the same bright eyes and beautiful grin from before (just with white hair this time).

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In April 2026, MacLaine celebrated her 92nd birthday. That same month, she was seen outside a restaurant, once again with a big smile (seen above-right). While she's more than earned retirement, the "Terms of Endearment" actress is one of the many iconic stars from the '60s still working. While she's obviously not acting in as many roles as she did years ago, she appeared in the TV series "Only Murders in the Building" in 2022 and began work on an independent film, "People Not Places," in 2024. She was also cast to star in the film "Margaret and Stevie" in February 2026.