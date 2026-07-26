Why Melissa Gilbert Was Booted From Hallmark's When Calls The Heart

"Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert has been selective about her roles in the 2000s; after all, a beloved TV icon who has been acting since she was nine years old has earned that right. Eventually, she seemed to find the perfect role when she was cast on "When Calls the Heart," playing forensic investigator Georgie McGill on seven episodes in seasons 12 and 13, throughout 2025 and 2026. However, she announced her departure from the show in July 2026, ahead of season 14, which will air sometime in 2027. So, what happened?

Gilbert directly addressed the issue in a statement on her Instagram. "Many people have asked if I will be returning to 'When Calls the Heart' this coming season. The answer to that is no I will not. I am told this is due to 'Budget issues,'" she wrote. "That said, I wish all my sweet friends in Hope Valley a wonderful and successful season 14." Hallmark also confirmed Gilbert's departure from the hit show in a statement to TVLine, saying, "We can confirm that Melissa's storyline on 'When Calls the Heart' concluded in Season 13. We adore Melissa and are always grateful when we get to work with her."

Gilbert's departure from the show might have less to do with "budget issues" than indicated, though. The announcement comes as her husband, actor and director Timothy Busfield, faces sexual abuse allegations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after an alleged incident occurred on set while Busfield was directing a TV show between 2022 and 2023. "When Calls the Heart" is no stranger to scandals, including some behind-the-scenes details that only true fans of the show know after spending so much time in Hope Valley, so Hallmark might be trying to avoid another one with Gilbert's sudden departure.