Why Melissa Gilbert Was Booted From Hallmark's When Calls The Heart
"Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert has been selective about her roles in the 2000s; after all, a beloved TV icon who has been acting since she was nine years old has earned that right. Eventually, she seemed to find the perfect role when she was cast on "When Calls the Heart," playing forensic investigator Georgie McGill on seven episodes in seasons 12 and 13, throughout 2025 and 2026. However, she announced her departure from the show in July 2026, ahead of season 14, which will air sometime in 2027. So, what happened?
Gilbert directly addressed the issue in a statement on her Instagram. "Many people have asked if I will be returning to 'When Calls the Heart' this coming season. The answer to that is no I will not. I am told this is due to 'Budget issues,'" she wrote. "That said, I wish all my sweet friends in Hope Valley a wonderful and successful season 14." Hallmark also confirmed Gilbert's departure from the hit show in a statement to TVLine, saying, "We can confirm that Melissa's storyline on 'When Calls the Heart' concluded in Season 13. We adore Melissa and are always grateful when we get to work with her."
Gilbert's departure from the show might have less to do with "budget issues" than indicated, though. The announcement comes as her husband, actor and director Timothy Busfield, faces sexual abuse allegations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after an alleged incident occurred on set while Busfield was directing a TV show between 2022 and 2023. "When Calls the Heart" is no stranger to scandals, including some behind-the-scenes details that only true fans of the show know after spending so much time in Hope Valley, so Hallmark might be trying to avoid another one with Gilbert's sudden departure.
Melissa Gilbert's role had a connection to her 'Little House on the Prairie' character
In the caption of her announcement, Melissa Gilbert thanked "When Calls the Heart" executive producer and director Michael Landon Jr. for giving her the chance to play Georgie McGill. Landon Jr. is the son of Michael Landon, who played Charles Ingalls, the father of Gilbert's character on "Little House on the Prairie." Landon also directed and wrote many episodes of the show, including one of its most famous quotes. "I will be eternally grateful to my dear friend @michaellandonjr1 for giving me the chance to bring Georgie McGill to life. It was a lovely couple of seasons but it's time to say farewell," Gilbert wrote.
While her departure from the Hallmark hit is unfortunate, Gilbert's career continues to maintain a strong connection to her time on "Little House." She launched the lifestyle brand Modern Prairie in 2022 with co-founder Nicole Haase. The company sells lifestyle, home goods, and accessories to women 50 and older.
Gilbert and Modern Prairie celebrated the buzzy "Little House on the Prairie" reboot on the company's Instagram on July 9, 2026. "We're putting on our prairie best and sending our warmest congratulations to the cast, crew, and creative team behind the premiere of the new adaptation inspired by Laura Ingalls Wilder's beloved Little House books," began the caption of a photo of Gilbert in a prairie-inspired dress and teal boots. Who knows, maybe Gilbert will have more luck appearing in an episode of that show, instead?