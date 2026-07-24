What The Cast Of Twin Peaks Looks Like Today
The mind-bending '90s hit "Twin Peaks" is widely regarded as one of the finest TV shows of all time. The series focuses on FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper as he heads to the titular town to investigate the murder of a local teenager. Touting a stacked ensemble cast led by Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Ontkean, and Laura Flynn Boyle, the surrealist drama was created by Mark Frost and the late David Lynch.
"Twin Peaks" aired for two seasons from 1990 to 1991 before spawning a follow-up film and 2017 revival. Although the original series was unceremoniously canceled after just 30 episodes, the acclaimed drama has amassed a passionate cult following in the decades since its debut. Many cast members of the Emmy-winning original went on to have impressive careers, while stars like Richard Beymer and Peggy Lipton were already established in Hollywood by the time the show premiered. It has been over three decades since "Twin Peaks" took audiences by storm, and the series' cast members have truly transformed.
Kyle MacLachlan dominated Hollywood
Kyle MacLachlan earned a Golden Globe when he starred as Special Agent Dale Cooper in the engrossing mystery "Twin Peaks," the actor having previously teamed up with creator David Lynch for the '80s films "Dune" and "Blue Velvet." MacLachlan later starred in big screen hits like "The Flintstones" and the "Inside Out" franchise, along with series such as "Sex and the City," "Desperate Housewives," "Fallout," and 2017's "Twin Peaks: The Return." "It's always fantastic to be a part of something that's going to stand the test of time," he told Dazed of the cult classic's legacy.
Sheryl Lee was the face of the cult classic
Sheryl Lee memorably portrayed both murdered teenager Laura Palmer and her cousin Maddy Ferguson in the '90s hit. Lee went on to appear in shows like "L.A. Doctors," "One Tree Hill," and "Dirty Sexy Money," as well as movies such as "Vampires" and "Winter's Bone." She notably starred opposite Al Pacino in Broadway's "Salome.""I feel so deeply touched when someone who I've never met before and has never met me before trusts me enough to share their heart and their story of survival," Lee told 25YearsLater of her influential character.
Ray Wise became a force on screen
Seasoned star Ray Wise portrayed lawyer Leland Palmer, Laura's father, in the David Lynch series, with his performance garnering rave reviews. Prior to his work in the groundbreaking show, Wise starred in the soap opera "Love of Life" and in Wes Craven's "Swamp Thing" before earning subsequent roles in "Mad Men," "The Young and the Restless," and "Fresh Off the Boat.""'Twin Peaks' was groundbreaking in so many ways," Palmer told Fangoria. "It was something that had never, ever been seen before and it hasn't really been seen since, certainly in the impact it had."
Mädchen Amick remained a TV staple
Mädchen Amick maintained a steady presence in TV after playing oppressed waitress Shelly Johnson in the "Twin Peaks" franchise, amassing a stacked resume and most notably starring as Alice Cooper in the teen drama "Riverdale" from 2017 to 2023. She later joined the "Gilmore Girls" cast and starred in "ER," "Witches of East End," and "American Horror Story: Hotel.""Starting my career with 'Twin Peaks,' I got to see a masterpiece at work and I didn't realize it until I went out and had a 30 year career," she told Resident Magazine.
Lara Flynn Boyle retreated from the spotlight
Hollywood bombshell Lara Flynn Boyle dominated the '90s after her breakthrough role as Laura Palmer's best friend Donna Hayward. Boyle became a sought-after star following her performance, appearing in "Wayne's World," "Happiness," and "Men in Black II." She also nabbed roles in "The Practice" and "Las Vegas." If you're wondering whatever happened to Boyle after getting fired from "The Practice" (along with most of its primary cast), Boyle largely disappeared from the limelight, mainly due to facing media scrutiny over her appearance. She enjoys a private life with her husband Donald Ray Thomas II.
Sherilyn Fenn stayed busy on TV
Sherilyn Fenn appeared as Laura's trouble-making classmate Audrey Horne, a performance that earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Fenn late starred in "Of Mice and Men" and "Dillinger," while also staying busy on TV thanks to roles in "Gilmore Girls," "Boston Public," "Ray Donovan," and "S.W.A.T." She told Train Wreck Society, "As a young actress I would say 'if I do a role that stands the test of time, I will know I have succeeded.' Well. 'Twin Peaks' has done just that ... What a gift from God. It makes me so happy."
Peggy Lipton was a cinema legend
Veteran performer Peggy Lipton enjoyed an illustrious Hollywood career before playing Double R Diner owner Norma Jennings. The screen star won a Golden Globe for her performance in the '70s classic "The Mod Squad." Lipton subsequently appeared in "Alias" and "House of Lies," along with movies such as "The Postman" and 2017's "A Dog's Purpose." She was famously married to record producer Quincy Jones from 1974 to 1990, and the couple shared daughters Kidada and Rashida Jones. Lipton died on May 11, 2019 at the age of 72 from complications related to colon cancer.
Michael Ontkean had a knack for playing cops
Michael Ontkean made playing cops his bread and butter, as he not only portrayed Officer Willie Gillis in the '70s series "The Rookies" but also starred as devoted Sheriff Harry S. Truman in "Twin Peaks." "David is a fine artist by any reckoning. Anyone lucky enough to work with him knows in advance the process is going to be memorable," he told myFanbase of collaborating with David Lynch. His later TV roles include "North Shore" and "Sophie." Ontkean retired from acting in 2011 after after the Oscar-winning drama "The Descendants."
Dana Ashbrook loved working with David Lynch
Dana Ashbrook first made a name for himself when he portrayed Laura Palmer's boyfriend Bobby Briggs, a performance that led to future performances in "Dawson's Creek," "Psych," "Crash," and "Chicago P.D." Ashbrook returned for the 2017 series and was thrilled to once again work with David Lynch. "He's a unique person. He's an artist. Full of life and interesting things. Such a complex person," he told Nicholas Milligan. "I haven't worked with a lot of the great feature directors, except David. He's one of my top five directors in the world."
Richard Beymer was a seasoned star
Richard Beymer was yet another cast member with a prolific career prior to joining "Twin Peaks," as he had starred in acclaimed films such as "The Diary of Anne Frank" and "West Side Story." After playing ruthless businessman Benjamin Horne, Beymer appeared in shows like "Murder, She Wrote," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and "The X-Files." He has since shifted his focus to filmmaking, directing projects such as "The Passing of a Saint" and "It's a Beautiful World." Beymer is a skilled photographer and took intimate behind-the-scenes photos of the show's cast and crew.
James Marshall suffered a major health setback
James Marshall appeared as high school student James Hurley. The actor's other memorable screen performance include Private Louden Downey in the Oscar-nominated "A Few Good Men," as well as projects like "The Hunger," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and "The Pact." In 2010, Marshall sued Hoffmann-LaRoche, a pharmaceutical company behind the medication Accutane, which he claimed caused a severe reaction and long hospital stint. In the filings, he alleged that the health issues derailed his acting career, and stars like Rob Reiner and Martin Sheen testified on his behalf; he was ultimately unsuccessful.
Warren Frost had a decades-long career
Dedicated town physician Dr. Will Hayward was played by veteran actor Warren Frost in the transcending franchise. Frost followed up the appearance with notable roles in "Matlock," "Seinfeld," and "Murphy Brown," before retreating from Hollywood in 2000, later returning for "Twin Peaks: The Return." Frost was the father of series creator Mark Frost, and he sadly died in 2017 at 91 from a prolonged illness. "From the Normandy shores on D-Day to his 50-year career on stage and screen, he remained the same humble guy from Vermont," Mark said in a statement (via Variety).
Everett McGill reemerged thanks to a tweet
Everett McGill played Big Ed Hurley in the series, the uncle of James Hurley and confidant of Sheriff Harry S. Truman. McGill previously had roles in '80s films like "Dune," "Silver Bullet," and "Heartbreak Ridge" before making further appearances in "The People Under the Stairs" and "JAG." The actor came out of retirement to reprise his role for the revival. "The casting director spent a year trying to find me, and she couldn't. So, Mark [Frost] suggested David send out a tweet," he told Sedona Monthly of how they tracked him down.
Piper Laurie won a Golden Globe
Piper Laurie took home a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the scheming town resident Catherine Martell. The leading lady previously served up acclaimed performances in "The Hustler," "Carrie," and "Children of a Lesser God." Laurie continued finding steady work and appeared in "Hesher," "The Faculty," "ER," and "Frasier," remaining a decorated Hollywood fixture. Laurie was pronounced dead on October 14, 2023 at the age of 91 from an undisclosed illness. "She was such a caring presence [and] incredible force on the screen," Twin Peaks" co-star Kyle MacLachlan wrote in his tribute on X.
Jack Nance struggled with alcoholism
Catherine's easygoing husband Pete Martell was played by Jack Nance, who became a frequent collaborator with David Lynch after starring in his 1977 directorial debut, "Eraserhead." Nance worked with Lynch in "Dune," "Blue Velvet," and "Wild at Heart" before tragically dying at 53 years old in 1996 from blunt force trauma he received from a fight; he had openly struggled with alcoholism. "It was just the most beautiful fate to find Jack, and to be able to work with him. I love him like a brother, and he's really, truly missed," Lynch told The Quietus.
Joan Chen wanted off the hit show
The owner of the town mill, Jocelyn Packard, was portrayed by Joan Chen. Despite the show's success, Chen shockingly asked to be killed off after the second season. "I was so determined that I wanted to do feature films more than television," she told The Guardian. "I wanted the gravitas of being this great dramatic actress." The actor started out in Chinese cinema and first garnered attention for her performance in "The Last Emperor." Chen later starred in "Heaven & Earth," "Didi," and "Remarkably Bright Creatures." She also directed "Autumn in New York."
Kimmy Robertson became a voice star
Kimmy Robertson starred as sheriff's department receptionist Lucy Moran, who made an impact on audiences with her unique voice. Robertson previously appeared in the '80s cult classic "The Last American Virgin" and then lent her distinct voice to "The Tick" and "Beauty and the Beast." She told Pure Movies, "You know David Lynch is surrounded by this energy field of love, and he gives it and you immediately start, and it turns your switch on if it's been turned off, and you start participating that way and it's just such a beautiful experience."
Eric DaRe retreated from Hollywood
Eric DaRe appeared as trucker and elusive narcotics dealer Leo Johnson in the '90s hit. Re largely enjoyed success in the horror genre thanks to performances in "Critters 4" and "Ted Bundy." He served as David Lynch's casting assistant for 1990's "Wild at Heart" and in the art department in 1997's "Lost Highway". He retired from acting in 2002 and only makes rare public appearances at comic cons. Interestingly, DaRe was suspected of starting fires in Los Angeles in 2012 but was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing.
Harry Goaz was an unknown actor
Harry Goaz was an unknown artist when David Lynch offered him the role of Deputy Andy Brennan, his his first on-screen role. "Andy Brennan was a character created quick-on-the-draw as I was delivered to the set fresh and green in about two to three weeks after meeting Mr. Lynch," Goaz told White Hot Magazine. After the conclusion of "Twin Peaks" in 1991, Goaz starred in "Eerie, Indiana," as well as "The Underneath" and "Earthling" before focusing on his photography. "I consider myself a photographer, and I always have," he told The Dallas Morning News.
Michael Horse remains grateful for the show
After appearing in David Lynch's short film "The Cowboy and the Frenchman," Michael Horse was cast as Deputy Tommy "Hawk" Hill in "Twin Peaks." Horse has since starred in diverse projects like "The Untouchables," "Roswell," "The Call of the Wild," and "Motherland: Fort Salem." "I am so, so grateful. You don't get a chance to do art in television. But if I never did anything else ever in my career again to just be a part of 'Twin Peaks', it's just so, so special to me," Horse told Stephen Silver for Substack.
Russ Tamblyn has a stacked resume
Before he appeared as the offbeat psychiatrist Lawrence Jacoby, actor Russ Tamblyn headlined numerous big screen hits like the musical "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and appeared opposite future co-star Richard Beymer in "West Side Story." The seasoned performer nabbed performances in "Drive," "Django Unchained," "The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret," and "The Haunting of Hill House." Russ is the son of vaudeville performer Eddie Tamblyn, and he is the father of "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "General Hospital" alum Amber Tamblyn. Like Amber, Russ also once starred in "General Hospital."
Kenneth Welsh was a Canadian treasure
Canadian star Kenneth Welsh appeared in more than 300 screen and stage projects throughout his decades-long career. He played Windom Earle, Agent Dale Cooper's former FBI partner, in the show's second season. Welsh won a Genie Award for his performance in "Margaret's Museum" and appeared in films such as "The Day After Tomorrow," "The Aviator," and "Four Brothers." He died on May 5, 2022 at age 80 from cancer. The ACTRA (Canada's union for actors) wrote on X, "Ken was one of Canada's all-time great performers, with hundreds of memorable roles spanning decades."
Don S. Davis was a TV heavyweight
Don S. Davis dominated the small screen throughout his career. He not only appeared as Major Garland Briggs in "Twin Peaks" but also starred in popular sci-fi shows like "The X-Files," "The Outer Limits," and in "Stargate SG-1" as Lieutenant General George Hammond.
"I like sci-fi because it's really one of the last places or genres that has clearly defined good and evil," he told the Press of Christchurch (via the Los Angeles Times). Davis became a beloved presence in the franchise until his death in 2008 at age 65 from a heart attack.
Chris Mulkey became a decorated actor and musician
Chris Mulkey played sociopathic career criminal Hank Jennings. He went on to appear in movies such as "North Country," "The Purge" and "Captain Phillips," along with diverse shows like "Justified," "Boardwalk Empire," and "Castle Rock." Mulkey is also the lead singer of blues band Chris Mulkey and Blue Highway. "David [Lynch] was different from the other directors but to describe that difference would be like qualifying a visit from a spirit or an acid trip. Tough job on that show for sure. Had to be there," he told Twin Peaks Archive.
Ian Buchanan became a soap opera icon
Scotsman Ian Buchanan showcased his range by portraying sleezy salesman Dick Tremayne in "Twin Peaks" before reuniting with David Lynch for the sitcom "On the Air." What's more, the Emmy-winning Buchanan is one of several stars who have been on more than one iconic soap opera. He played Duke Lavery in "General Hospital," Dr. James Warwick in "The Bold and the Beautiful," and Dr. Greg Madden in "All My Children." He told Soap Opera Digest, "I never would have dreamt that daytime would have been my life ... It's been extraordinary."
Miguel Ferrer was a TV titan
Miguel Ferrer starred as Special Agent Albert Rosenfield, who frequently helped Agent Cooper with his many perplexing cases. Ferrer stayed a steady presence on TV with roles in "The Stand," "Crossing Jordan," and as NCIS Assistant Director Owen Granger in "NCIS: Los Angeles." He died on January 19, 2017 at age 61 from throat cancer. Ferrer received a posthumous Saturn Award nomination for his appearance in "Twin Peaks: The Return." "[Ferrer] made the world brighter and funnier," his cousin George Clooney wrote in a statement (via Variety); Ferrer was the son of Rosemary Clooney.
Mary Jo Deschanel has a famous family
Mary Jo Deschanel is the mother of Hollywood sisters Emily and Zooey Deschanel. Mary Jo appeared as Eileen Hayward, the level-headed parent of Donna in the original series. "We grew up in a household where our mother is an actress, so our parents couldn't really tell us not to be actors, because that would be hypocritical," Emily told BuddyTV of her mother. Mary Jo continued acting on both the big and small screen with roles in "JAG," "The Patriot," "House," and "Criminal Minds." She has been married to famed cinematographer Caleb Deschanel since 1972.
Frank Silva delivered a terrifying performance
The demonic entity Killer Bob spread violence in Twin Peaks and was chillingly played by Frank Silva. "Bob is nothing good," he said to Australia's Sunday Herald-Sun (via Twin Peaks Blog). "He is the personification of total evil; a spirit we haven't tapped into who can go in and out of this world and his world." The "Twin Peaks" franchise became his biggest acting project, as he was largely a set designer for Lynch's other works. Silva tragically died on September 13, 1995 at age 44 from complications of AIDS.