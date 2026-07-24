What The Cast Of Twin Peaks Looks Like Today

The mind-bending '90s hit "Twin Peaks" is widely regarded as one of the finest TV shows of all time. The series focuses on FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper as he heads to the titular town to investigate the murder of a local teenager. Touting a stacked ensemble cast led by Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Ontkean, and Laura Flynn Boyle, the surrealist drama was created by Mark Frost and the late David Lynch.

"Twin Peaks" aired for two seasons from 1990 to 1991 before spawning a follow-up film and 2017 revival. Although the original series was unceremoniously canceled after just 30 episodes, the acclaimed drama has amassed a passionate cult following in the decades since its debut. Many cast members of the Emmy-winning original went on to have impressive careers, while stars like Richard Beymer and Peggy Lipton were already established in Hollywood by the time the show premiered. It has been over three decades since "Twin Peaks" took audiences by storm, and the series' cast members have truly transformed.