This Little House Star Agrees The Reboot Does One Thing Better Than The '70s Original

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Laura Ingalls Wilder couldn't have known that the stories she told of growing up on the American frontier and of her family's trials and triumphs would someday become a hit TV show. But that's exactly what happened. The first of her "Little House" books, "Little House in the Big Woods," a fictionalized version of Wilder's real life, came out in 1932. The TV show adaptation, "Little House on the Prairie," debuted in 1974. It starred Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls; a role that she began playing at the age of 9 and held until the show went off the air in 1983. Laura's love interest was Almanzo Wilder, played by Dean Butler. Now that there's a new "Little House" adaptation streaming on Netflix, Butler has thoughts.

Most notably, he really likes the music that the Ingalls family gets to perform together. In an Instagram reel, the actor shared, "Something that I think is really wonderful about this is the family singing that is going on. Writers have rolled in songs that Pa played on his fiddle and the family is singing along, and they are doing it beautifully. And this is really the spirit of Laura's book." The "Little House on the Prairie" reboot is reportedly going to follow the events of the original books more closely than the 1970s version did, so it makes sense.