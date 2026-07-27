The Anything But Love Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis Credits For Helping Her Stay Sober

Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis has been honest about her addiction and recovery journey for years. The "Halloween" star said it began in 1989 when she was prescribed opioids after plastic surgery. A decade-long addiction to opiates and alcohol followed, which Curtis kept a secret from her husband Christopher Guest until the day she decided to go to her first recovery meeting in February 1999. Her addiction and the secret she kept from those closest to her will always be one of the many tragic details of her life, but once she opened up, Curtis had many friends and loved ones to support her through recovery.

Curtis told Variety that one of the reasons it took her so long to get sober was that she was afraid of the negative attention she'd get as a famous addict. So, she called a friend and asked to have another famous person she'd never met attend her first recovery meeting with her. She said she's been sober ever since, and has credited her former "Anything but Love" co-star and fellow addict, the late Richard Lewis, with helping her in that goal.

"27 years ago, I had pain and sorrow. I reached out my hand and my old colleague and friend, Richard Lewis, reached out and took my hand," she captioned a photo of herself with Lewis in a February 2026 Instagram post about being 27 years sober. "The miracle of sobriety is that it just takes one other person to relate to how you're feeling and THAT can change everything."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).