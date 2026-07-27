Burt Reynolds Insisted This Former Co-Star Lost An Oscar Because Of A Director's Bad Decision

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The Hollywood scene in the 1970s bottled a unique kind of magic, emboldened by a combination of emerging talent and classic industry giants from the post-war era. "Smokey and the Bandit" actor Burt Reynolds may have started his acting career in the late '50s, but his breakout role came in 1972, when "Deliverance" made him one of the hottest actors on the scene. With his extensive history in the industry, he certainly wasn't shy about sharing his opinion.

This was true even when it came to defending actors with arguably better industry connections, such as "The Wizard of Oz" actor Judy Garland's daughter, Liza Minnelli. Reynolds and the "Arrested Development" actor starred together in the 1975 film "Lucky Lady," forming a much better relationship on set than Minnelli did with their other co-star, Gene Hackman. In Reynolds' memoir, "But Enough About Me," he even recalled how Hackman's fits of rage towards Minnelli halted filming on set. Needless to say, after "Lucky Lady" director Stanley Donen was left unhappy with the original ending of the film, Minnelli wasn't eager to clear her schedule for proposed reshoots.

The eventual botched epilogue of the film wasn't the main reason the film bombed at the box office, but a 1975 article from Time reviewing a screening of the film wrote that Reynolds had declared in front of the press that "Liza has been cheated out of an Academy Award by the new ending to this movie." This wasn't Minnelli's only Oscar-related drama in her career, and it wasn't Reynolds', either.