Is This What Really Led To Sally Field's Split From Burt Reynolds?

Burt Reynolds became a megastar thanks to the success of his 1977 movie "Smokey and the Bandit," which co-starred Sally Field. Together, they were a match made in heaven, both on and off-screen — the two dated on-and-off for several years after making the movie.

Field was instantly smitten with Reynolds when they met, and he seemed to share the sentiment. He referred to Field on several occasions as being the "love of his life," and while on a press tour for his memoir "But Enough About Me" in 2015, he admitted that he had regrets about their 1982 split. When he died in September 2018, Field put out a press statement that said, "There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live."

In Dave Karger's book "50 Oscar Nights," Field revealed why they ultimately split up. Reynolds was jealous when she'd been nominated for for Best Actress in a Leading Role in the 1979 film "Norma Rae" and refused to go to Cannes with her. "He really was not a nice guy around me then," said Field who ultimately won the award, adding, "He said, 'You don't think you're going to win anything, do you?' " He then declined attending the Academy Awards with her, via People, and after that, they were done.