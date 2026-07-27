The Music Legend Paul McCartney Accidentally Punched In A Bar: 'It Hurt!'

Paul McCartney once threw a few punches in a hotel bar, but he didn't necessarily mean to hurt anybody. It was actually the farthest thing from a drunken brawl; McCartney met rocker Eddie Vedder in Seattle, and the two really hit it off — quite literally. The "Let It Be" hitmaker animatedly recounted a story about a fight to Vedder, which included some vivid illustration that left the Pearl Jam singer with a black eye. Fortunately, no lawyers were involved in the aftermath, despite Eddie Vedder's impressive net worth. "He hit me. He didn't quite pull back the punch you see," the legendary rocker clarified to SiriusXM in 2017 (via Billboard). "As I was listening I was thinking, Paul McCartney just hit me in the face and it hurt."

The former Beatle apologized, but he didn't waste time on niceties, since McCartney was very much still in the thick of his story. Meanwhile, Vedder was left contemplating just how bad he was going to look in a few hours when he tasted blood in his mouth. However, he made it pretty clear that being on the receiving end of the legendary singer's fist wasn't all bad, admitting, "I remember it hurt for a few days and I remember when it went away when the pain subsided and the swelling went down, I kinda missed it."

The Pearl Jam front-man is a well-known Beatles fan. In fact, his band notably covered "Her Majesty" after Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death in 2022. Pearl Jam was performing in Toronto when Vedder decided to pay homage to the beloved monarch. "This is just a little one I'm gonna borrow from Paul McCartney for about 90 seconds," he told the crowd before treating them to an acoustic version of the track, per Loudwire.