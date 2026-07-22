Star Trek Heartthrob Reminds Joy Behar He's Married After She Smooches Him On-Air
If there's one thing the leading men of "Star Trek" are known for, it's their tendency to get around romantically. William Shatner's Captain Kirk was quite the ladies' man (even if that aspect of his character is somewhat overblown by modern interpretations), and Patrick Stewart's Captain Picard broke more hearts than you'd probably expect. And while Jonathan Frakes may have a decades-long romance with Genie Francis, don't even get us started on his character, Commander Riker. Captain Christopher Pike is no exception to this rule.
Played in "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Strange New Worlds" by actor Anson Mount, Pike has had a number of past, present, and future romantic entanglements in the shows. However, it seems Joy Behar, one of the most prominent co-hosts of "The View," may have confused Mount with his character, as she got a little too friendly while greeting the actor. This prompted Mount to remind her that, here on Earth, he's a married man.
On the July 22, 2026, edition of "The View," long-tenured moderator Whoopi Goldberg (herself a former "Star Trek" actor) enthusiastically welcomed Mount to the show's set. Not to be outdone in that respect, Behar (who has her own strange marriage, by the way) greeted the actor by pulling him in for a long kiss on the lips, during which Mount's eyes visibly went wide. After Mount got settled in his seat, Behar took the time to explain herself a bit. "I'm old, but I'm not dead," she said. Mount lightheartedly quipped back, "That's good, Joy, because I am."
A few moments later, Behar recalled, "Last time he was here, [he] brought me flowers for my birthday. And it's never been the same between us." Mount replied, "Well, I got married." After this exchange, the panel was seemingly able to put the moment behind them, and the interview began in earnest.
Who is Anson Mount's wife, Darah Trang?
Captain Christopher Pike is known for his on-again-off-again relationship with Captain Marie Batel, as well as his fated romance with Vina (the latter of which was originally established during the salad days of the "Star Trek" franchise in the 1960s). In real life, though, Anson Mount has been happily married to a woman by the name of Darah Trang for nearly a decade — and they've been together for a lot longer.
Mount and Trang reportedly began dating in 2011, with one of their earliest public appearances as a couple coming in October 2016 when the pair attended a screening of "The Eagle Huntress." The two announced their engagement in the summer of 2017, and officially tied the knot less than a year later in February 2018. They have since welcomed two children together. What's more, while Mount has certainly made a name for himself as a famous actor, he's also celebrated Trang's career as a photographer. For example, in May 2019, he made a Facebook post congratulating his wife on her graduation from the School of Visual Arts in New York.
On the flipside, while Trang does not appear to have a public social media presence of her own, she does occasionally step out into the spotlight to celebrate her husband's accomplishments, as well. Earlier in 2019, for instance, she joined him on the red carpet for the premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2.