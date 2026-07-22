Star Trek Heartthrob Reminds Joy Behar He's Married After She Smooches Him On-Air

If there's one thing the leading men of "Star Trek" are known for, it's their tendency to get around romantically. William Shatner's Captain Kirk was quite the ladies' man (even if that aspect of his character is somewhat overblown by modern interpretations), and Patrick Stewart's Captain Picard broke more hearts than you'd probably expect. And while Jonathan Frakes may have a decades-long romance with Genie Francis, don't even get us started on his character, Commander Riker. Captain Christopher Pike is no exception to this rule.

Played in "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Strange New Worlds" by actor Anson Mount, Pike has had a number of past, present, and future romantic entanglements in the shows. However, it seems Joy Behar, one of the most prominent co-hosts of "The View," may have confused Mount with his character, as she got a little too friendly while greeting the actor. This prompted Mount to remind her that, here on Earth, he's a married man.

On the July 22, 2026, edition of "The View," long-tenured moderator Whoopi Goldberg (herself a former "Star Trek" actor) enthusiastically welcomed Mount to the show's set. Not to be outdone in that respect, Behar (who has her own strange marriage, by the way) greeted the actor by pulling him in for a long kiss on the lips, during which Mount's eyes visibly went wide. After Mount got settled in his seat, Behar took the time to explain herself a bit. "I'm old, but I'm not dead," she said. Mount lightheartedly quipped back, "That's good, Joy, because I am."

A few moments later, Behar recalled, "Last time he was here, [he] brought me flowers for my birthday. And it's never been the same between us." Mount replied, "Well, I got married." After this exchange, the panel was seemingly able to put the moment behind them, and the interview began in earnest.