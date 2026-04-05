Strange Things About Joy Behar's Marriage That Everyone Ignores

Joy Behar and husband Steve Janowitz had quite the unconventional meet-cute. Apparently, the two bumped into each other at a semi-nude resort, though Behar alleges she was actually clothed at the time. While it might not have been love at first sight — the two officially introduced themselves to one another while fully clothed at a movie theater later the same day — it has nonetheless become a repeated anecdote for Behar.

Behar recalled seeing Janowitz for the first time while yapping with guest Andrew Yang on "The View" in 2020. "He was far away naked," she said (via The Sun). She followed it up by reaffirming that she "saw him fully dressed" at the movies later, but did mention the raised eyebrows she gets when she tells the tale. "I tell that story, and people are like, 'Joy, really?'"

Those reactions to the anecdote certainly haven't stopped Behar from bringing it up. In January of 2024, the women of "The View" were discussing the time Jason Kelce literally lost his shirt to celebrate his brother, Taylor Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, after his win on the football field. Behar admitted she would never tear her shirt off in public, but said she "couldn't care less" if others did (per People). Of course, this allowed Behar to bring up how she and Janowitz met, while also asserting, "He was nude, I was dressed." It's certainly an interesting story, but Behar might be mining this particular anecdote as a way to avoid discussing other parts of her relationship that might not put her in the best light.