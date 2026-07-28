The Best Advice Cheryl Tiegs Has For Aging Gracefully: 'You Really Have To Make The Effort'

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During the 1970s and 1980s, Cheryl Tiegs' picture was everywhere, from magazines to posters to the Sears catalog. Born in 1947, Tiegs got her start as a model in the 1960s, but by her early twenties, she decided she was done with the profession. However, Tiegs changed her mind, becoming the most popular supermodel in 1972. Unfortunately, she soon had to contend with age-related remarks. "Cheryl Tiegs is, good Lord, 30 years old," Time Magazine declared in 1978. "She appears not to mind, perhaps because from a distance of four inches she looks 20." Fast forward to 2004, and Tiegs was still modeling in her mid-50s. That year, Tiegs and her famous friend Christie Brinkley participated in Sport Illustrated's 40th anniversary swimsuit issue.

When Tiegs reached 70, people wanted to know her secrets for successful aging. "You can't just hope that it happens; you really have to make the effort. It's a daily effort of eating the right foods and exercising," Tiegs explained to Artful Living in 2017. She emphasized a mind-body approach that also paid attention to brain health by socializing and reading. In some cases, Tiegs combined activities, like having a weekly dinner where she made a healthy meal for her guests.

As for exercise, Tiegs gravitated toward a routine that lowered her stress, both mentally and physically. She also exemplified a positive attitude. "I hope in 20 years, I will be as healthy as I am now. And I don't know why I wouldn't be," Tiegs informed Today in 2016.