Cheryl Tiegs' Best Hair Transformations Over The Years

While the era of the supermodel is often attributed to the late 1980s, the origin of celebrity models can be traced back to the '40s. Despite the emergence of models such as Twiggy, Peggy Moffitt, and countless other high-profile models throughout the decades, it wouldn't be until Cheryl Tiegs came onto the scene in the '70s that "the first American supermodel" would be crowned.

After becoming the first model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated twice, she reportedly signed a historical $1.5 million contract with CoverGirl, breaking records as to how lucrative a career in modeling could be. As for being "the first American supermodel," Tiegs shared in a 2017 interview with Artful Living that her interpretation of the title was not exclusive to her modeling work. She said, "I think it's a way of saying that I didn't just drop out of sight after a very successful career in modeling; I went on to start other businesses." Indeed, despite not being very fashion-forward in her everyday life, a monumental collaboration with Sears to design her own line racked up nearly $1 billion between 1981 and 1989, putting her business savvy at the forefront.

Besides her mesmerizing features and fit figure, one of Tiegs' most notable features was her hair. Her California-blond look has seen many changes in length and color over the years, but of her countless iconic transformations, these are her best.