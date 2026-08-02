How Cheryl Tiegs Really Feels About Being Dubbed America's First Supermodel

While Cheryl Tiegs may not be the first model, she is often referred to as America's first supermodel. Tiegs rose to fame after appearing in Glamour at the age of 17, launching a career as a cover girl across the 70s. One of the supermodel's most popular photographs was the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1978, where she wore a fishnet swimsuit.

In 2017, Tiegs addressed how she felt about her legacy and her title as America's first supermodel during an interview with Artful Living. "I think it's a way of saying that I didn't just drop out of sight after a very successful career in modeling; I went on to start other businesses," Tiegs said. "When I was modeling, most of the girls became actresses, because that was the next logical step. I just decided I didn't want to be an actress, and I started up these companies."

Following the success of the cover shoots, the 70s icon created her own casual clothing collection with Sears and briefly worked as a fashion reporter for Good Morning America. But Tiegs didn't completely leave cover modeling behind. After having twins through a surrogate in 2000, Tiegs appeared on the cover of More with her sons.