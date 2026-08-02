How Cheryl Tiegs Really Feels About Being Dubbed America's First Supermodel
While Cheryl Tiegs may not be the first model, she is often referred to as America's first supermodel. Tiegs rose to fame after appearing in Glamour at the age of 17, launching a career as a cover girl across the 70s. One of the supermodel's most popular photographs was the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1978, where she wore a fishnet swimsuit.
In 2017, Tiegs addressed how she felt about her legacy and her title as America's first supermodel during an interview with Artful Living. "I think it's a way of saying that I didn't just drop out of sight after a very successful career in modeling; I went on to start other businesses," Tiegs said. "When I was modeling, most of the girls became actresses, because that was the next logical step. I just decided I didn't want to be an actress, and I started up these companies."
Following the success of the cover shoots, the 70s icon created her own casual clothing collection with Sears and briefly worked as a fashion reporter for Good Morning America. But Tiegs didn't completely leave cover modeling behind. After having twins through a surrogate in 2000, Tiegs appeared on the cover of More with her sons.
Cheryl Tiegs once got into a feud while trying to promote healthy living
As of writing, Cheryl Tiegs' life is no longer filled with modeling and fashion, since the star is now 78 and retired. The 70s icon has made rare appearances at charity events and taken part in the occasional interview, but she has stepped away from the limelight. But in 2016, Tiegs clashed with another famous model, Ashley Graham, after commenting on her weight after Graham appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
"I don't like that we're talking about full-figured women because it's glamorizing them because your waist should be smaller than 35," Tiegs told E! News. "No, I don't think it's healthy. Her face is beautiful. Beautiful. But I don't think it's healthy in the long run." Graham wasn't hurt by the comment but it did inspire her to continue transforming how the world sees beauty. On the other hand, Tiegs was forced to give a blanket apology on X after receiving backlash. Tiegs later defended her comments in an interview with Artful Living.
"I just want everyone to be healthy," the former supermodel said. "It's a shame, because really all I was doing was trying to look out for the health of someone who's too thin or going on the other side of the scale. It's just about finding your own healthy path. That's all. I don't know her; I don't know if she's healthy or not. That's up to her."