Remember '80s Child Star Carrie Henn? Here's What She Looks Like Today
The '80s were an important decade for movies, TV, and beyond. There are many decade-defining '80s pop culture moments we simply can't forget and perhaps one of those was the film "Aliens." Released in 1986, the film was actually a sequel to "Alien," which rocketed lead Sigourney Weaver to stardom. It was also the first on-screen role for Carrie Henn, who played Newt. While Henn did not have many acting roles after that, she'll remain forever famous for her role as the young girl Weaver has to protect from the xenomorphs. And despite the decades, the former kid actor still radiates childlike joy as seen in the photo below.
Henn told AvPGalaxy she ultimately decided she did not want to pursue acting shortly after "Aliens" because she "wanted to be a normal child." Henn added that she ended up focusing on education and became a teacher. In fact, teaching had long been her passion even before "Aliens" as she recalled a cute anecdote of teaching her Cabbage Patch dolls. "I just pushed forward with my normal life and eventually got my education to become a teacher," she added.
Carrie Henn still loves the Aliens fandom and often attends conventions
Carrie Henn certainly isn't the first to abandon fame for a normal life. Henn is one of many '80s actors who are now retired. She still has a positive outlook, however, on her role in "Aliens" and often attends conventions celebrating the franchise. She frequently posts about the conventions she attends on her Instagram. She also made an appearance at the 2026 Saturn Awards where "Aliens" was honored with the George Pal Memorial Award. It was a special moment as the award also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the film's release.
Henn posted about the evening on Instagram. "Thank you to the saturnawards for this great honor. I am so humbled & blessed to be a part of this film family. Thank you to all the fans, creators & enthusiastic for keeping this franchise alive! I would not be here without you," wrote Henn in the caption. It's pretty clear that even though acting was not her passion, Henn is still very happy about her "Aliens" legacy.