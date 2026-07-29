Remember '80s Child Star Carrie Henn? Here's What She Looks Like Today

The '80s were an important decade for movies, TV, and beyond. There are many decade-defining '80s pop culture moments we simply can't forget and perhaps one of those was the film "Aliens." Released in 1986, the film was actually a sequel to "Alien," which rocketed lead Sigourney Weaver to stardom. It was also the first on-screen role for Carrie Henn, who played Newt. While Henn did not have many acting roles after that, she'll remain forever famous for her role as the young girl Weaver has to protect from the xenomorphs. And despite the decades, the former kid actor still radiates childlike joy as seen in the photo below.

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Henn told AvPGalaxy she ultimately decided she did not want to pursue acting shortly after "Aliens" because she "wanted to be a normal child." Henn added that she ended up focusing on education and became a teacher. In fact, teaching had long been her passion even before "Aliens" as she recalled a cute anecdote of teaching her Cabbage Patch dolls. "I just pushed forward with my normal life and eventually got my education to become a teacher," she added.