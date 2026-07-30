All The Men Who Have Dated Jennifer Hudson Over The Years

Jennifer Hudson is one of the most beloved celebrities in pop culture today. Interestingly, Hudson has had a very measured approach to relationships throughout her life. So far, the singer has only had three publicized relationships throughout her career. Prior to Hudson's "American Idol" fame, she had a long term relationship with her high school sweetheart, James Payton. The couple was together from 1999 to 2007.

Shortly after the breakup with Payton, Hudson began dating WWE wrestler David Otunga. Hudson and Otunga got engaged in 2008 and had one son, David Daniel Otunga Jr. Unfortunately, they never managed to make it down the aisle, and broke up in 2017. As for what led to Hudson and Otunga's broken engagement, there are many possible reasons, including allegations that Otunga cheated on Hudson with a music producer and displayed troubling violent behavior.

As of this writing, Hudson is now in a relationship with Common. The two were first rumored to be dating in 2022 while filming the movie "Breathe," but did not publicly confirm their relationship until 2024. Common was a guest on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," and the pair jokingly discussed how happy they were with each other without directly naming who they were dating. There could be no confusion, though, when Common mentioned that his girlfriend was an EGOT winner.