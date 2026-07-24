Lilibet & Archie Get Top Billing In Harry & Meghan's Glimpse At UK Trip

After lots of back and forth with the planning, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was able to take his family to the U.K. Security was a huge sticking point, so Harry focused on his itinerary priorities, making sure his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, got to connect with their British heritage. To accomplish this, Harry kept his family out of London and attended an Invictus Games event solo, with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their kids joining him later. Although the planning process was likely quite complicated, Harry's main goal was achieved, and he got to participate in a reunion between his kids and King Charles III. This family event was specifically kept out of the spotlight, and even William, Prince of Wales, reportedly knew nothing about it.

Although the meeting with Charles had a no-picture policy, the Sussexes made sure to take and share plenty of photos of their kids on the rest of their summer vacation. In July, Meghan uploaded a carousel of pics to her Instagram account entitled "Summer Holiday."

While the locations weren't specified, the above photo appears to be from Althorp, the home of Harry's maternal uncle, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer. Harry's been telling his kids about their grandmother, Princess Diana, for years by sharing photos of her. Diana grew up at Althorp, so the impressive estate and grounds were the perfect way for Harry to add some visual context to stories about his mother's early years.