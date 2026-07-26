What The Surviving '70s Cast Of SNL Looks Like Today

On October 11, 1975, "Saturday Night Live" introduced its first batch of Not Ready for Prime Time Players to television audiences: Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman, Garrett Morris, and Gilda Radner. As the '70s progressed, a number of of other well-known comedic performers — whether they became famous before "SNL" or after — joined the long-running NBC series; Bill Murray, George Coe, and Michael O'Donoghue are just a few on the list.

Lorne Michaels may not have known it at the time, but the debut of "SNL" didn't just revolutionize the art of comedy, but television as we know it. Sadly, we've lost several of these performers over the years. Belushi died in 1982, Radner died in 1989, O'Donoghue died in 1994, Coe died in 2015.

At the time of writing, ten stars from the first five years of "SNL" are still alive. From their physical appearances to their professional careers, here's how they've changed over the decades.