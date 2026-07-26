What The Surviving '70s Cast Of SNL Looks Like Today
On October 11, 1975, "Saturday Night Live" introduced its first batch of Not Ready for Prime Time Players to television audiences: Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman, Garrett Morris, and Gilda Radner. As the '70s progressed, a number of of other well-known comedic performers — whether they became famous before "SNL" or after — joined the long-running NBC series; Bill Murray, George Coe, and Michael O'Donoghue are just a few on the list.
Lorne Michaels may not have known it at the time, but the debut of "SNL" didn't just revolutionize the art of comedy, but television as we know it. Sadly, we've lost several of these performers over the years. Belushi died in 1982, Radner died in 1989, O'Donoghue died in 1994, Coe died in 2015.
At the time of writing, ten stars from the first five years of "SNL" are still alive. From their physical appearances to their professional careers, here's how they've changed over the decades.
Dan Aykroyd stays busy
It's hard to picture "Saturday Night Live" in the '70s without Dan Aykroyd. He was an original cast member and staff writer from 1975 to 1979. During his time on the show, Aykroyd and John Belushi gained fame as the Blues Brothers.
As for what happened to this original cast member of "SNL" after he left? He's been in dozens of films and TV shows over the decades, including "Ghostbusters," "Coneheads," "My Girl." Most recently, he appeared in three documentaries: "John Candy: I Like Me," "You Had to Be There," and "I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not."
Chevy Chase infrequently appears in projects
Though Chevy Chase's time on "Saturday Night Live" was short, it was certainly memorable. Like Dan Aykroyd, Chase was an original staff writer and cast member who gained popularity as the first "Weekend Update" anchor. Chase only appeared on the first season before he left in 1976, however.
Despite the long list of celebrities who can't stand Chase, he's another original "SNL" alum who's found a substantial amount of work post-show, including the comedy series "Community." Chase's recent credits include "Zombie Town" (2023), "The Christmas Letter" (2024), and the documentary "Lorne" (2026).
Jane Curtin continues to flex her comedic chops
Jane Curtin was an original player on "Saturday Night Live" through 1980; she was hired after she starred in the off-Broadway play "Pretzels" in 1974. During her time on the show, Curtin became known for her recurring sketches on the "Weekend Update" with Roseanne Roseannadanna (portrayed by Gilda Radner) and Dan Aykroyd.
Curtin still has a strong presence in Hollywood. She recently appeared in the TV series "The Residence" (2025), and she's nabbed roles in comedy films like "The Heat" (2013), "The Spy Who Dumped Me" (2018), and "Queen Bees" (2021).
Garrett Morris takes on TV roles as they come
Garrett Morris, who studied at Juilliard, was hired to write for "Saturday Night Live" initially based on his Broadway experience. Morris was the first Black "SNL" cast member and portrayed several memorable characters between 1975 and 1980, such as Chico Escuela and Grant Robinson Jr. Morris also did impressions of Bob Marley and James Brown.
In 1994, Morris was shot during an attempted robbery. After his recovery, he went on to star on programs like "2 Broke Girls." Morris' most recent TV credits include "Station 19" (2020), "How I Met Your Father" (2023), and "The Neighborhood" (2025).
Bill Murray's resume is a lengthy one
What you may not know about Bill Murray is that before he landed a spot on "Saturday Night Live" in 1977, he'd already performed with Chevy Chase, John Belushi, and Gilda Radner on "The National Lampoon Radio Hour." Murray was an "SNL" player until 1980 and played memorable characters like Nick the Lounge Singer and Todd DiLaMuca.
Murray, who is reportedly one of the most generous celebrity tippers, has racked up a long list of credits since "SNL." His most recent film appearances include "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (2023), "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" (2024), and "Diamond" (2026).
Laraine Newman is a sought-after voice actor
Laraine Newman, the famous mom of "Hacks" star Hannah Einbinder, was another original "Saturday Night Live" star. She was on the series from 1975 to 1980. A founding member of the Groundlings, Newman appeared on "Weekend Update" with Chevy Chase and Jane Curtin; her most memorable characters included Connie Conehead, Christie Christina, and Sherry.
Newman has continued to work in TV and film since her last "SNL" season, especially for Disney. In recent years, she's committed almost exclusively to voice acting. Some of Newman's latest voice credits include "The Grinch" (2018), "Inside Out 2" (2024), and "The Sheep Detectives" (2026).
Paul Shaffer has never stopped making music
Unlike the other players from the 1970s, Paul Shaffer is best known for being a musician. Shaffer played in the "Saturday Night Live" band from 1975 to 1980; he infrequently appeared in sketches until he was named a featured player for Season 5 in 1979. One of the most awkward moments to air on "SNL" came from Shaffer and his infamous F-bomb.
After "SNL," Shaffer was talk show host David Letterman's musical director from 1982 to 2015. His latest studio album was released in 2017.Shaffer's most recent acting credits include "The Bite" and "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues."
Al Franken is a former US senator
Before Al Franken became a politician, he was an actor and comedian who was on "Saturday Night Live." Originally hired as a writer, Franken was a brief player from 1979 to 1980. He returned for "SNL" Season 11 from 1985 to 1986; his last time on the show lasted from 1988 to 1995.
Franken was elected to the United States Senate in 2009; he served until his resignation in 2018. Franken launched "The Al Franken" podcast in 2019 and returned to comedy shortly after. Acting-wise, he most recently appeared in "The Residence," his first role in over 20 years.
Don Novello has played the same character for over 50 years
Don Novello was hired as a writer on "Saturday Night Live" in 1977 after his "Lazlo Letters" gained attention. Novello was a featured player for the 1979-1980 season; he then returned for Season 11. Novello is best known for portraying Father Guido Sarducci, a character he created in 1973.
Novello has continued to play Sarducci in the decades following his brief time on "SNL," with appearances in movies like "Casper" (1995) and an episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (2025). Outside of this character, Novello's most recent credits include the films "Twixt" (2011) and "Palo Alto" (2013).
Harry Shearer voices multiple characters on The Simpsons
Harry Shearer was hired as a writer and player for "Saturday Night Live" in 1979. Shearer ultimately left in 1980, although he briefly returned for Season 10 between 1984 and 1985. He also co-starred and co-wrote the beloved mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap." He's also the voice of a number of characters on "The Simpsons," including Ned Flanders and Mr. Burns.
Outside of "The Simpsons," Shearer has remained heavily involved with Spinal Tap in the decades since "SNL." The band released their latest album in 2025; Shearer co-wrote and starred in "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" that same year.