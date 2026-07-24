Lindsay Lohan Shares A Sweet Photo Of Her Little Boy (Who's Growing Up Fast)

Welcome to All In The Family, a column where The List staff crowns the most touching celeb family moment(s) of the week.

Lindsay Lohan grew up in front of the camera. After a stint as a model, Lohan started acting on soaps like "Guiding Light" and "Another World," before achieving stardom in "Freaky Friday" and "Mean Girls." As an adult, Lohan's continued acting, launched a podcast, and focused on her off-camera life. Lohan married Bader Shammas in 2022, and a year later, they became parents when their son, Luai, was born in July 2023. The family of three live in Dubai, which is a perfect choice for Lohan because she can keep her son out of the spotlight and provide him with as normal a childhood as possible.

However, Lohan doesn't mind posting the occasional update about Luai on Instagram. In July 2026, she celebrated Luai's 3rd birthday with a delightful family photo. Lohan held her son while kissing the back of his head, and Luai leaned in to kiss Shammas on the cheek.

Beyond capturing a sweet action shot, the photo also preserves Luai's privacy since the angle hides his face. "You made our world brighter the moment you arrived, and every day since has been filled with more love, laughter, purpose, and gratitude than we ever imagined possible," Lohan wrote in the post's caption. "Watching you grow into the kind, curious, joyful little boy you are has been the greatest privilege of our lives."