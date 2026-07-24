Lindsay Lohan Shares A Sweet Photo Of Her Little Boy (Who's Growing Up Fast)
Welcome to All In The Family, a column where The List staff crowns the most touching celeb family moment(s) of the week.
Lindsay Lohan grew up in front of the camera. After a stint as a model, Lohan started acting on soaps like "Guiding Light" and "Another World," before achieving stardom in "Freaky Friday" and "Mean Girls." As an adult, Lohan's continued acting, launched a podcast, and focused on her off-camera life. Lohan married Bader Shammas in 2022, and a year later, they became parents when their son, Luai, was born in July 2023. The family of three live in Dubai, which is a perfect choice for Lohan because she can keep her son out of the spotlight and provide him with as normal a childhood as possible.
However, Lohan doesn't mind posting the occasional update about Luai on Instagram. In July 2026, she celebrated Luai's 3rd birthday with a delightful family photo. Lohan held her son while kissing the back of his head, and Luai leaned in to kiss Shammas on the cheek.
Beyond capturing a sweet action shot, the photo also preserves Luai's privacy since the angle hides his face. "You made our world brighter the moment you arrived, and every day since has been filled with more love, laughter, purpose, and gratitude than we ever imagined possible," Lohan wrote in the post's caption. "Watching you grow into the kind, curious, joyful little boy you are has been the greatest privilege of our lives."
Luai's had some epic birthday parties
For the past three years, Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, have already established a solid tradition of memorable birthday celebrations for their son. Luai had a race car-themed party when he turned 1 year old, and a dino-centric bash the following year, complete with a petting zoo. For his 3rd birthday in 2026, Spiderman and Captain America even made a special guest appearance. The festivities were geared to match an active, growing kid, with ball pit slides and an explosion of streamers to run through. Beyond parties, Lohan's remarked on how special every day is with her son. "When you look into your child's eyes and they look back at you. It's a serious moment," Lohan said at a panel in December 2025 (via Page Six). "It's this whole world of wonder."
As a hands-on mom, Lohan's working hard to balance work and parenting. Before Luai was born, her "Freaky Friday" co-star Jamie Lee Curtis advised Lohan to keep her child close. " ... she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,'" Lohan informed Allure in June 2023.
The toddler years are a time of rapid development, and as Luai's grown, Lohan's had to start thinking about how to explain her career. When Luai was 2, Lohan was a guest on "Good Morning America." Even though Luai was with his dad and grandparents, seeing his mom on TV caused some consternation. "He was like, 'Mommy, come out! Mommy!' He thought I was, like, stuck in the TV," Lohan explained to Jimmy Fallon in July 2025.