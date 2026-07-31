Ben Affleck's Mom Got To Fulfill Her Bittersweet Final Wish Before Her Death At 83

Chris Affleck attended the Oscars with her son Ben Affleck in 1998 alongside his friend Matt Damon and Damon's mother, Nancy Carlsson-Paige, who worked in education like Chris. Matt and Ben still have a strong friendship to this day. The young men shared the nomination and win for Best Screenplay for their film "Good Will Hunting." In an April 2023 interview reflecting on his joint accomplishments with Damon for Vanity Fair, Affleck said he didn't understand why the public was so amazed that they chose their moms as their dates. "Like, who else do you think we would bring?" Ben asked rhetorically. "There was nobody else that was gonna go. That was it. Of course our moms were gonna go." Chris always supported her sons' acting careers, helping them get started.

Ben Affleck may be worth millions, but he is still humbled by his mom. In a 2002 interview with The Washington Post, Ben counted whistleblowers, public servants, and his mom among his heroes. "My mother could have taken any career path she wanted to. She's an excruciatingly bright woman who decided that she wanted to be a public school teacher," he said. In a 2006 interview with Boston Magazine, the younger Affleck brother, Casey, said that he didn't necessarily love the family vacations he had to go on as a kid, but as he's gotten older, he appreciates them. "Tradition meant a lot to [my mom]. She just insisted. We had a lot of fights about that. But now I love it, and those are some of my favorite memories."