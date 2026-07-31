Ben Affleck's Mom Got To Fulfill Her Bittersweet Final Wish Before Her Death At 83
Ben and Casey Affleck's mother, Chris Ann Affleck, died in June 2026 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2025, The Hollywood Reporter and People have reported. She was 83. An obituary originally published in The Boston Globe explained how she made her last months count. Her sons and her five grandchildren, Indiana, 22, Violet, 20, Atticus, 18, Fin, 17, and Sam, 12, were her favorite people. Chris' final wish was to see her grandson Atticus graduate high school, and she attended the ceremony with her family on May 31, 2026, two days before her death. She died "peacefully, in her sleep," per her obituary.
The graduation ceremony was probably important to Chis because she spent 35 years as a public school teacher before retiring in 2008. She was one of the first Radcliffe women to receive a Harvard diploma, and put her education to good use throughout her life. She taught literacy classes in Mississippi during the state's Freedom Summer of 1964. The project's goal was to "draw the nation's attention to the violent oppression experienced by Mississippi blacks who attempted to exercise their constitutional rights, and to develop a grassroots freedom movement," per the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University. Chris was deeply influenced by her stepfather Sam's work for civil rights. In her life, she marched against the Vietnam War, campaigned for former President Barack Obama, and organized for the Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine.
Ben and Casey Affleck praised their mother in public
Chris Affleck attended the Oscars with her son Ben Affleck in 1998 alongside his friend Matt Damon and Damon's mother, Nancy Carlsson-Paige, who worked in education like Chris. Matt and Ben still have a strong friendship to this day. The young men shared the nomination and win for Best Screenplay for their film "Good Will Hunting." In an April 2023 interview reflecting on his joint accomplishments with Damon for Vanity Fair, Affleck said he didn't understand why the public was so amazed that they chose their moms as their dates. "Like, who else do you think we would bring?" Ben asked rhetorically. "There was nobody else that was gonna go. That was it. Of course our moms were gonna go." Chris always supported her sons' acting careers, helping them get started.
Ben Affleck may be worth millions, but he is still humbled by his mom. In a 2002 interview with The Washington Post, Ben counted whistleblowers, public servants, and his mom among his heroes. "My mother could have taken any career path she wanted to. She's an excruciatingly bright woman who decided that she wanted to be a public school teacher," he said. In a 2006 interview with Boston Magazine, the younger Affleck brother, Casey, said that he didn't necessarily love the family vacations he had to go on as a kid, but as he's gotten older, he appreciates them. "Tradition meant a lot to [my mom]. She just insisted. We had a lot of fights about that. But now I love it, and those are some of my favorite memories."