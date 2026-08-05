Cheryl Tiegs Had A Sweet Bonding Moment With This '70s Icon During Her First Modeling Gig

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheryl Tiegs didn't attain supermodel status by accident. Her career has been a series of strategic steps, perseverance, and learning from the people around her. Tiegs started modeling as a teen, and when she realized that other agencies might have better opportunities, she shopped around for better representation. This was a shrewd move, and in the late 1960s Tiegs attracted the notice of Glamour magazine. It was a dream offer, and Tiegs dropped everything to travel to the Virgin Islands. Unfortunately, it was also an extremely limited-time offer, and Tiegs only had three hours to prepare. "I did what you do when you pack half in shock — I packed all the wrong things," Tiegs recalled in her book "The Way to Natural Beauty."

Lucky for Tiegs, her wardrobe shortfall paved the way for camaraderie with Ali MacGraw, who was hired for the same job. Both Tiegs and MacGraw were just a few years away from mega stardom: MacGraw for the 1970 film "Love Story," and Tiegs for becoming the most popular supermodel in 1972.

Since Tiegs hadn't packed weather-appropriate clothing, MacGraw generously lent her an outfit. Tiegs was delighted with MacGraw's sense of style, and they bonded while shopping. "She'd say, 'Try this on, try that on.' If it wasn't for her, I only would've had a long-sleeve yellow dress," Tiegs informed Naples Daily News in 2014. Tiegs not only scored her first of many Glamour covers from this job, but she and MacGraw looked fabulous in coordinating striped 'fits inside the issue.